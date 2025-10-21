Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
4hEdited

Why do you think, they claim in the movie, to have only a couple of autism cases in the vaccinated group? Are they intentionally downplaying autism in the movie for some reason when the claim out there is 1 in 32 US children? So approximately 18,000 ÷ 32 = 562 with autism. Are all the autistic children being grouped into the "other" neurodevelopmental disorders?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ian Brighthope
Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
25m

I watched it the other day and cried when I got to the beautiful teenager committing suicide and at the point of the gorgeous, laughing and smiling triplets injured by the vaccine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture