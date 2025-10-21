"AN INCONVENIENT STUDY" - The exposure of Dirty Big Pharma. Dirty Big Pharma is a blight on the highly respected clean pharmaceutical industry.
Click the picture below to access the movie. It should seen by everyone. It reveals the absolute corruption of childhood vaccination.
The past century has seen astonishing medical advances, from antibiotics to organ transplants and precision diagnostics. Yet behind the celebrated breakthroughs lies a shadowed record of harm, deceit, and systemic failure. The history of modern medicine is not only a story of progress but also one of unethical experimentation, corporate manipulation, regulatory capture, and public betrayal.
The Dark Side of Modern Medicine: A Century of Missteps, Manipulations, and Misdeeds
Why do you think, they claim in the movie, to have only a couple of autism cases in the vaccinated group? Are they intentionally downplaying autism in the movie for some reason when the claim out there is 1 in 32 US children? So approximately 18,000 ÷ 32 = 562 with autism. Are all the autistic children being grouped into the "other" neurodevelopmental disorders?
I watched it the other day and cried when I got to the beautiful teenager committing suicide and at the point of the gorgeous, laughing and smiling triplets injured by the vaccine.