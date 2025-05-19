AMPS has raised several concerns, including:

mRNA-derived spike proteins potentially interfering with DNA, suggesting long-term genetic risks.

Higher rates of adverse events, such as deaths and disabilities, compared to other vaccines, with the TGA reporting more incidents in recent years than in the past 50 years combined.

Inefficacy in preventing infection or transmission, especially with variants like Omicron, with rapidly waning protection.

Increased non-COVID deaths, including heart attacks, strokes and turbo-cancers in young people, coinciding with vaccine rollout.

Emerging risks to fertility and miscarriages, alongside potential genotoxicity and carcinogenicity.

Independent studies, like those detecting DNA contamination up to 145 times the allowable limit David Declaration, support these concerns, calling for a pause until thorough investigations are conducted.

Criticism of the AMA

AMPS has strongly criticised the Australian Medical Association (AMA) for failing to lead during the pandemic, accusing it of supporting government policies without addressing vaccine safety concerns. This has left doctors feeling unsupported, stifling debate and compromising medical ethics, particularly around informed consent.

Call to Action

Given the AMA's perceived shortcomings, AMPS urges the public and politicians to encourage their GPs and specialists to join AMPS. This organization stands for medical freedom and ethical practice, advocating for patient safety and transparency. Politicians are also called to support legislative changes for TGA transparency and doctor-patient relationship protection.

Background and Context

On May 20, 2025, the Australian Medical Professionals' Society (AMPS) has issued a significant call for an immediate moratorium on mRNA vaccines, reflecting growing concerns among medical professionals about their safety and efficacy. AMPS, described as a non-political union representing doctors in Australia, focuses on reclaiming medical ethics and prioritising the doctor-patient relationship. This call aligns with recent movements, such as the David Declaration, which also demands suspension of mRNA vaccines due to safety issues, and includes several AMPS-affiliated signatories like Dr. Peter Johnston and Dr. Serene Lim.

The context is further enriched by AMPS's history of addressing vaccine-related concerns, as seen in their 2023 national tour with Dr. Aseem Malhotra, discussing the "greatest miscarriage of medical science" in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. This tour covered topics like vaccine benefits and risks, medical censorship, and the need for informed consent, emphasising cardiovascular complications.

Detailed Reasons for the Moratorium

AMPS's position is grounded in several critical concerns, detailed in communications like an email sent to Australian medical colleges and parliamentarians, signed by Associate Professor Christopher Neil. These concerns, supported by a 107-page report by Dr. Phillip Altman (Dr. Phillip Altman's Report), include:

DNA Interference: Research suggests mRNA-derived spike proteins may enter the cell nucleus, potentially interfering with DNA, as noted in a peer-reviewed investigation mRNA Investigation. This raises alarms about long-term genetic damage.

Adverse Event Surge: The vaccines are associated with more deaths, illnesses, injuries, and disabilities than any other therapeutic agent historically. The TGA received more adverse event reports in 2021 through June 2022 for COVID-19 vaccines than for all other vaccines in the preceding 50 years, with an under-reporting factor estimated at 40 to 49 times, suggesting significant underreporting.

Clinical Efficacy Issues: Evidence leans toward the vaccines not preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection or transmission, with rapidly waning protection and negative vaccine efficacy, especially with the Omicron variant. This undermines their public health utility.

Excess Non-COVID Deaths: There have been surges in heart attacks and strokes among young, adolescents, and middle-aged individuals, particularly males, reported coincident with vaccine introduction, suggesting a possible link.

Fertility and Reproductive Risks: Safety signals regarding fertility and miscarriages are emerging, with concerns about genotoxicity and carcinogenicity due to mRNA entering the nucleus of human liver cells, potentially affecting future generations.

Specific Adverse Effects: Additional reported side effects include myocarditis, pericarditis, paralysis, thromboembolism, menstrual abnormalities, and unusual cancers, as noted in statements from similar organizations like AAPS, highlighting the breadth of potential harms.

Independent studies, such as those by Dr. David Speicher, have detected DNA contamination in Australian mRNA vaccine vials at up to 145 times the allowable limit, confirmed in seven other global studies and blood samples from 75 vaccinated trial participants in South Australia. This contamination is linked to risks of genomic instability, immune system disruption, and adverse hereditary effects, as detailed in the David Declaration David Declaration.

Criticism of the AMA and Leadership Failure

AMPS has been vocal in its criticism of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), accusing it of a significant leadership failure during the pandemic. They argue that the AMA has not adequately addressed the concerns raised by medical professionals, instead aligning with government policies and stifling debate. This censorship is exemplified by a joint statement on March 9, 2021, by AHPRA, forbidding over 825,000 health professionals from questioning COVID-19 vaccine science or government messaging, which AMPS sees as a violation of medical free speech.

This lack of leadership has left doctors feeling marginalised, unable to practice based on science rather than policy, and has compromised the doctor-patient relationship and informed consent principles. AMPS contrasts this with their own efforts, such as supporting the "Parliamentary Health Reform Declaration & Urgent Demands" for legislative changes to enhance TGA transparency and protect medical autonomy Health Reform Declaration.

Call to Action and Public Engagement

Given the AMA's perceived failures, AMPS urges a robust call to action. They encourage the public, politicians, and medical practitioners to push General Practitioners (GPs) and specialists to join AMPS, which stands for medical freedom and ethical practice. By joining, professionals can advocate for patient safety, informed consent, and the right to debate medical policies without censorship.

Politicians are specifically called to support legislative changes, including releasing TGA FOI information without redactions and establishing a COVID Royal Commission, as part of the David Declaration's 10 demands. This is crucial for restoring trust and transparency, especially given the TGA's dismissal of DNA contamination findings as "flawed" despite internal admissions of some validity.

The public is also encouraged to engage, as seen in actions like the Port Hedland local government's world-first motion calling for suspension, followed by other councils, and Russell Broadbent's presentation to Parliament on February 14, 2025, under the "Australians Demand Answers" campaign.

Conclusion and Implications

The call for a moratorium by AMPS, supported by detailed evidence and aligned with movements like the David Declaration, underscores a critical juncture in Australian public health policy. With over 5,369 signatures on the declaration and growing support, the evidence leans toward significant risks, including myocarditis, fertility issues, rapidly deadly cancer and DNA interference, necessitating a pause for rigorous investigation.

Table: Summary of AMPS Concerns and Actions

The controversy around the AMA's leadership and the need for medical professionals to join AMPS highlight the urgency for collective action to protect public health and restore ethical medical practice.

Ian Brighthope

Citations

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Share