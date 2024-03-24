Welcome to Covid Revisited: Lessons learned, Challenges Faced, and the road Ahead

Welcome to the meeting, ‘Covid Revisited - Lessons Learned, Challenges Faced, and the Road Ahead.’ Our mission is to foster a comprehensive and critical understanding among participants regarding the management of the Covid-19 pandemic from both public health and medical perspectives.

We aim to shed light on the strengths and weaknesses inherent in the approaches adopted, emphasising the consequences of pivotal decisions such as community-wide lockdowns, the prohibition of readily available anti-Covid-19 repurposed drugs, the limited regulatory assessment and monitoring of novel vaccines, and the imposition of vaccination mandates for continued employment.

This gathering serves as a platform to explore the complexities surrounding controversial decisions and their impact on our communities. We will delve into the nuances of professional discourse, acknowledging instances where it was suppressed and inhibited. By engaging in open and transparent discussions, we aspire to uncover the lessons learned from navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Covid Revisited will generate tangible policy recommendations that significantly influence the management of future pandemic crisis situations. The conference will produce a set of clear resolutions, disseminated widely to practitioners, public health authorities, and political bodies. These resolutions will identify actionable measures aimed at ensuring safe and effective responses to minimise mistakes in crisis management, preventing harm to the health and well-being of Australians. A comprehensive report on conference proceedings will be published, and we are committed to making it widely available electronically to all stakeholders, including those responsible for decisions in public health and medical processes.

Our main goal is to equip participants with valuable insights that will guide more effective and transparent approaches to public health and medical interventions when confronted with future pandemics. Through shared knowledge and collaborative discourse, we endeavour to contribute to the development of resilient, informed evidence based and adaptable strategies, ensuring the well-being of our communities in the face of emerging health crises.

