Click on the picture below for the details.
ABOUT THE NIGHT
Take back control of your own health
Living with long COVID, a COVID vaccine injury, or a chronic health condition you can’t seem to recover from? Or do you just want more say over your own health?
Come and hear from three doctors and a cancer researcher who look for the causes of chronic illness, not just the symptoms. There will be short talks, time for your questions, and a chance to meet people in your community.
Bring a friend or family member who’s in the same boat.
Why this matters
Australia is getting sicker, and we can’t treat our way out of it.
Chronic conditions contributed to 90% of all deaths in Australia in 2022 (AIHW).
An estimated 38% of Australians had two or more long-term health conditions in 2022 (AIHW).
Almost half of Australian adolescents (45.6%) live with a chronic disease or developmental condition (University of Sydney, published study).
Too often people are told to manage symptoms for life. This night is about asking what’s driving them, and what you can do about it.
This event shares general information only. It isn’t personal medical advice. Please talk to your own doctor before changing any treatment.
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Ian an Australian Hero of our time.
Ian, you are so right. TRUTHSEEKING is most importnt and not relying on "Experts. " In 1976, I developed a rapidly growing tumor, two doctors said they would give me no guarantees (to live) unless I had it surgically removed. I said a prayer and got an answer. I stopped a specific food and only ate raw fruit and vegetables. In less than 3 months the tumor was gone. One can't just surgically remove something...one has to remove whatever caused its growth. In this case it was the excess protein/ fat in dairy. I had gone to a nutritional doctor and he had advised me to eat a lot of dairy, because I was expecting to nurse a new baby very shortly. I should have thought about his advice, "Do cows nurse on other cows in order to provide milk for baby calves?" NO! They are supposed to feed on grass and drink water.