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Jean-Christophe's avatar
Jean-Christophe
8d

Ian an Australian Hero of our time.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
8dEdited

Ian, you are so right. TRUTHSEEKING is most importnt and not relying on "Experts. " In 1976, I developed a rapidly growing tumor, two doctors said they would give me no guarantees (to live) unless I had it surgically removed. I said a prayer and got an answer. I stopped a specific food and only ate raw fruit and vegetables. In less than 3 months the tumor was gone. One can't just surgically remove something...one has to remove whatever caused its growth. In this case it was the excess protein/ fat in dairy. I had gone to a nutritional doctor and he had advised me to eat a lot of dairy, because I was expecting to nurse a new baby very shortly. I should have thought about his advice, "Do cows nurse on other cows in order to provide milk for baby calves?" NO! They are supposed to feed on grass and drink water.

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