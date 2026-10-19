ABOUT THE NIGHT

Living with long COVID, a COVID vaccine injury, or a chronic health condition you can’t seem to recover from? Or do you just want more say over your own health?

Come and hear from three doctors and a cancer researcher who look for the causes of chronic illness, not just the symptoms. There will be short talks, time for your questions, and a chance to meet people in your community.

Bring a friend or family member who’s in the same boat.

Australia is getting sicker, and we can’t treat our way out of it.

Chronic conditions contributed to 90% of all deaths in Australia in 2022 (AIHW).

An estimated 38% of Australians had two or more long-term health conditions in 2022 (AIHW).

Almost half of Australian adolescents (45.6%) live with a chronic disease or developmental condition (University of Sydney, published study).

Too often people are told to manage symptoms for life. This night is about asking what’s driving them, and what you can do about it.