AMA President reacts to Albanese's COVID inquiry announcement
Less that 20 percent of Australian doctors belong to this 'most powerful union'
Click Below to Listen:
AMA still supports mRNA genetic vaccine containing DNA "toxin"
This ABC program is still vigorously pushing the Covid mRNA vaccines using the president of the AMA.
The statements by the ABC and AMA massively exaggerated the “deaths from covid” when it was no more deadly than a bad flu for the aged and very sick.
There was absolutely n…
