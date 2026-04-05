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ABC’s Cowardly Complicity: The National Broadcaster’s Deliberate Blindness to Vaccine Devastation, Albanese’s Broken Royal Commission Pledge, and the Whitewash Inquiry That Fuels Western Australia’s Secessionist Rage

In a nation that once prided itself on a fair go, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) stands exposed as a willing accomplice in one of the greatest betrayals of public trust in modern Australian history. For years, while ordinary Australians suffered catastrophic, life-altering injuries from COVID-19 vaccines pushed by federal mandates and relentless propaganda, the ABC chose silence, denial, and sanitised spin. Severe adverse reactions were dismissed as a “fraction of 1%” — a glib statistic that conveniently ignored the human wreckage behind the numbers. Now, in a belated, half-hearted 7.30 report aired on 2 April 2026, the ABC finally allows a sliver of truth to surface, only to frame it as bureaucratic hiccups rather than the systemic medical and governmental scandal it is. This is not journalism; it is institutional cowardice, and it demands condemnation.

The raw, irrefutable evidence of that scandal is laid bare in the very stories the ABC has long avoided amplifying. Prior to 24 May 2021, Sandra Byron was in good health with every reason to expect a long, productive life. Today, she endures lifelong, enduring disability requiring constant care from medical, allied health, and psychological practitioners. Her hands are “functionally useless.” She cannot be touched. She cannot have a hot shower or a normal meal. Her brain “doesn’t work properly,” her speech comes and goes in agonising fits. “My hands have been rated as uh functionally useless. I can’t be touched. Can’t have a hot shower. Can’t have a normal meal. My brain doesn’t work [gasps] properly. Um my speech comes and goes,” she told the camera, her voice cracking with the weight of four years of bureaucratic torment.

She lodged a claim through the federal COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme in early February 2022 — more than four years ago. The pile of specialist letters warning that her condition is worsening grows ever higher. Delays and financial roadblocks have caused “significant impairments to both her physical and mental health.” Her husband Ashley quit his job to become her full-time carer; they sold her wedding ring and precious family items just to keep food on the table and scrape together treatment. “We had to sell Sandra’s wedding ring. We’ve had to sell lots of precious items just to keep the food on the table and to get the treatment for Sandra when we can afford to,” the report records. Claims processors repeatedly demand “just one final thing” — endless reams of paperwork totalling “literally thousands and thousands of pages.” Minister Katy Gallagher’s office promised an offer by the end of January; another deadline missed. “It’s torture. Absolute torture,” Sandra and Ashley say. “How do these people sleep at night?”

David Good’s story is no less harrowing. A 67-year-old camper, fisherman, hiker, and hunter since age 14, his life ended “bang” five and a half years ago. “I’ve been a camper, a fisherman, a hiker, and a hunter since I was about 14 years old. When I came down with this 5 and 1/2 years ago, it just stopped. It just went bang. It was like it was all over Red Rover.” He now stares at four walls and a TV, no quality of life, no dignity. “I got no quality of life. When I go down, I can’t get up. You got no dignity. I look at four walls in the TV.” Every three weeks he drags himself to hospital for IVIG infusions. Doctors have told him it’s “enough to send a sane man insane.” He lodged his claim at the start of 2022; still no outcome. He needs a wheelchair, a proper bed, equipment he cannot afford. “They just want you to roll over and die.”

These are not isolated tragedies. Almost 69 million vaccine doses were administered nationally. The scheme — sold as swift support for a “narrow list of recognised vaccine-related conditions” including blood clots, heart inflammation, and the chronic nerve condition (Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Capillary Leak Syndrome in Byron’s case) that Sandra suffers — has become a bureaucratic meat grinder. Four rounds of scrutiny by the TGA, internal reviewers, and external lawyers. Fewer than 5,000 claims accepted; a tiny fraction paid out. The scheme closed to new claims on 30 September 2024, yet tens of thousands remain in limbo, still “processing the most complex claims.” Lawyer Tanya Nielsen and her team represent 151 clients; 143 are trapped in “administrative purgatory.” Clients ask desperately: “Do you have a time frame for me? I can’t wait any longer.” Financial ruin, homelessness, suicidal ideation, and major depression are rampant. “We regularly get asked by our clients, ‘Do you have a time frame for me? I can’t wait any longer.’ Clients who are suffering financial hardship, including homelessness or really significant mental health issues, um, including suicidality and major depression, which is really, really alarming.” Services Australia admits 2,895 rejections and 535 still under assessment. Their response? A tepid “we’re committed to assessing claims fairly” and “sincerely sorry if recent interactions have caused further distress.” No accountability. No heads rolling. Just more gaslighting.

This human suffering is the direct result of a vaccine rollout the federal government and its media cheerleaders — chief among them the ABC — aggressively promoted as safe and necessary while systematically downplaying or ignoring emerging signals of harm. The ABC’s historical coverage framed adverse events as “extremely rare,” “overall rare,” and unworthy of sustained scrutiny. Only now, when the scheme has closed and victims are at breaking point, does it air a report that still clings to the “fraction of 1%” mantra and treats the catastrophe as mere administrative delay rather than the foreseeable consequence of rushed, mandated experimental products. This is avoidance of the truth on an industrial scale — a betrayal of the public broadcaster’s charter and of the very Australians it claims to serve.

Compounding the outrage is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s cynical promise — or at least the expectation he cultivated — of a full Royal Commission into the pandemic response, including the vaccine rollout and its devastating human cost.

Click on the above photo for more information on Albanese’s broken promise.

Instead, his government rejected Senate calls for a proper Royal Commission and opted for a narrow, government-controlled “independent” COVID-19 Response Inquiry. Critics across the political spectrum rightly branded it a “whitewash,” a “quickie cover-up,” a “pseudo-inquiry” designed to shield the Commonwealth from scrutiny while throwing token blame at the states. The inquiry’s terms deliberately excluded deeper examination of vaccine injuries, compensation failures, and the coercive mandates that forced healthy people into harm’s way. Its October 2024 report was released with minimal fanfare and even less accountability. No royal powers, no compellable witnesses under oath, no sweeping recommendations for justice or reform — just another bureaucratic fig leaf. “The so called Covid Review is a government white wash,” opponents declared, and they were correct.

This deliberate whitewashing — the refusal to confront the scale of vaccine harm, the bureaucratic cruelty of the compensation scheme, and the broken promises of support — has eroded public faith to the breaking point. Nowhere is that erosion more acute than in Western Australia. For years, WA’s distinct geographic isolation and fierce independent streak have simmered with secessionist sentiment. The federal government’s heavy-handed COVID policies — border closures, mandates, and now the abandonment of vaccine-injured citizens — have become a principal driver of that movement. Western Australians watched as their state’s hard-won freedoms were overridden by Canberra’s dictates, only to see the same Canberra turn its back on the injured while the ABC looked the other way. The vaccine compensation debacle, with its years-long delays, financial devastation, and casual indifference to suffering, is cited by growing numbers of West Australians as proof that the Federation no longer serves them.

Click on the above photo for more information about Secession.

Secession is no longer fringe rhetoric; it is a rational response to repeated federal betrayal. If Canberra cannot protect its citizens from iatrogenic harm or deliver the Royal Commission it effectively promised, why remain shackled to a government that treats Western Australia as a resource colony and its injured citizens as collateral damage?

The ABC, the Albanese government, Services Australia, and every bureaucrat who has prolonged this agony must be held to account. Victims like Sandra Byron and David Good are not statistics; they are living indictments of a system that prioritised rollout speed, political optics, and media compliance over human lives. The phrase “how do these people sleep at night?” is not rhetorical — it is a moral demand. The ABC’s belated, sanitised reporting does nothing to atone for years of avoidance. Albanese’s whitewash inquiry does nothing to deliver justice. And the mounting fury in Western Australia is not mere protest — it is the direct, predictable consequence of this national failure.

Australia deserves better. The injured deserve truth, compensation, and accountability — not more letters, more delays, and more denial. Until a genuine Royal Commission drags every decision, every mandate, and every cover-up into the light, the wounds will fester, trust will remain shattered, and the secessionist drumbeat in the West will only grow louder. The ABC’s silence has been complicit. The government’s whitewash has been contemptible. The suffering is real. The condemnation is absolute.

Ian Brighthope