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Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
1d

There is NO justice in this so we have to keep it as a reminder NOT to follow such a mandate again. That bothers me too, but it’s all we got.

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
1d

The genocide and marked disability was MOST DEFINITELY deliberate.

In answer to the "how do they sleep at night" question allow me to paraphrase

the opinion of Americans trying to answer the same question.

"They" do not have a soul, they are soul less. That is how they sleep at night.

American ABC is also the worst purveyor of fake news stateside, they pander to Big P happy to pay ad revenues. Very likely to be similar in the land "down under"

Unfortunately adults did not comprehend that health does not nor could it

come from needles bear the consequences. Thank Big P and the Medical Cartel who worked

in concert to accomplish this outcome. There will be no accountability as round two is

just around the corner. The evil will repeat. Many will not be quaxed again,

and the evil doers know this... They have a plan certain to commence shortly.

If people do not know what to do, that is on them. Unfortunately.

Truthtelling Renegade MD's are common stateside. Have compiled a list of male and female docs who are outspoken. ~ 25, The brightest bulbs in the room expose the entire "virus" fraud as the

elusive gremlins do not exist. No one has isolated or cross infected with any "virus" that satisfy none of Koch's postulates, none!!

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