A World Betrayed

“Discovery consists of seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what nobody has thought.”

— Albert Szent-Györgyi, discoverer of Vitamin C

For more than four decades, I have fought a war on two fronts: one against viruses, and the other against a medical system that seems determined to forget what true health is. During the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, I watched with frustration and heartbreak as patients died while natural, evidence-based treatments were ignored, ridiculed, or outright banned. That fight produced The AIDS Fighters — a manifesto of compassion, courage, and clinical science.

Now, history has repeated itself on an even more catastrophic scale.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not unfold as a crisis of infectious disease alone. It became — and remains — a pandemic of censorship, corruption, and failed leadership. What could have been resolved swiftly through immune support, early treatment, and isolation of the sick, instead became an era-defining catastrophe orchestrated by global health bureaucracies and pharmaceutical empires. The resulting tragedy, marked by the emergence of what I now call VAIDS — vaccine-acquired immune deficiency syndrome — demands a new declaration. This is it.

From AIDS to VAIDS: The Continuity of Neglect

What we witnessed in the 1980s — the suppression of nutritional immunology, the mockery of intravenous vitamin C, and the scapegoating of alternative doctors — was a preview of what would become global policy during COVID. This time, the scale was planetary. The censorship was total. And the experimental interventions were genetic.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, almost certainly engineered through reckless gain-of-function research, may have been the match — but the real fire was lit by the mRNA vaccines. These injections, rapidly deployed under emergency authorizations, introduced synthetic genetic material and lipid nanoparticles into the human body without long-term safety data, adequate trials, or informed consent. They promised protection. They delivered toxicity, immune dysregulation, and in too many cases, death.

And yet, safe, well-studied, immune-supporting therapies — vitamins C and D, zinc, quercetin, NAC, melatonin etc— were discarded. Doctors were muzzled. Patients were denied choice. We were told that to question the narrative was to risk lives, when in truth, it was the narrative itself that was killing people.

They Knew. They Did It Anyway.

From the World Health Organization and the CDC to national regulators like Australia’s TGA and America's FDA, we witnessed the full corruption of health governance. Public health was weaponised. Fear became a strategy. Compliance was coerced. Children, athletes, pregnant women — all were pushed to take experimental mRNA shots regardless of their individual risk. The result: myocarditis, sudden deaths, aggressive turbo cancers, and a population increasingly reliant on pharmaceutical interventions just to feel "normal" again.

Meanwhile, I — along with brave colleagues across the world — pleaded for another way. I wrote to the Prime Minister, ministers, warned the AMA and RACGP, and launched the CDZinc Campaign to build population resilience. The evidence was clear: the human immune system, if respected and supported, could win. But our leaders were not interested in immune resilience. They wanted obedience.

These are the reasons we will not stop until everybody knows the truth.

Because we will not comply.

Because we will not forget.

Because healing begins with truth.

Professor Ian Brighthope

Melbourne, 2025

