Why I Believe in Medicinal Cannabis—A Personal Plea for Change

I’ve spent over five decades as a physician, now retired but active in training, and few things have shaken my perspective like medicinal cannabis. My journey began in the 1970s, working in private hospitals with patients battling addiction and psychiatric disorders. There, I saw something that upended everything I’d been taught: marijuana wasn’t dragging people deeper into chaos—it was helping them climb out. Far from a gateway drug, it was an exit from the grip of heroin, alcohol, and heavy medications. That observation sparked a quest to understand what I now see as a profoundly misunderstood plant, one with a 10,000-year history of healing.

My focus has been on CBD, THC and a number of other cannabinoids, some of over 140 cannabinoids in cannabis, which offers therapeutic benefits without the high of THC. But it’s not just CBD—it’s the whole plant, rich with terpenes, those aromatic compounds that give pine, pepper, cinnamon, ginger and lemons their scent. These work in harmony, making natural cannabis oil far more effective than synthetic versions. I’ve learned this not from textbooks but from patients: a woman whose crippling migraines vanished, a man with multiple sclerosis who walked again, a cancer patient whose neck ulcer healed when medicine gave up. These stories aren’t anomalies—they’re evidence of something real.

What drives this is the endocannabinoid system, a network of receptors in nearly every cell of our bodies, except red blood cells. It’s been known for over 20 years, yet I never heard of it in medical school. This system fine-tunes our nerves, our immune responses, our balance. Cannabinoids, whether our bodies make them or we draw them from cannabis, act like conductors and communicators, calming chaos or lifting weakness. I’ve seen it soothe chemotherapy’s severe intractable nausea, ease anxiety that cripples cancer patients, and relieve long COVID’s lingering pain and inflammation. Unlike opiates, it doesn’t kill, doesn’t addict, doesn’t unravel lives.

In Australia, where I have practiced and trained others, we can prescribe cannabis—oils, capsules, gels and the flower—through a special access scheme. But in too many places, it’s still illegal, locked behind stigma and politics. Research lags, starved of funding and ambition. I’m not naive; we need rigorous studies to map how cannabis works across conditions, from inflammation to nerve damage. But I’m frustrated by a system that embraces lab-made drugs while dismissing a plant with millennia of use. That’s not science—it’s bias.

I’m calling for change. Fund the research. Ease access where it’s safe. Listen to patients whose lives have been transformed. Cannabis isn’t a cure-all, but it’s no demon either. It’s a tool—one I believe can reshape medicine and health care if we let it.

