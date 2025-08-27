Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
2h

My experience with "antivaxxer" was in my "Fairwork" mediation with my workplace's lawyer and an arbiter.

Work's lawyer called me an anti-vaxxer at the "mediation", and no reprimand to him by the "mediator"...

Despite the guy screaming the term at me like he was a triggered looney (correction, he was a triggered looney).

It's a strange term to spew out anyway, for a professional ...

That w@nker didn't know me... Especially that I HAD taken other vaxs in the past without thought really, so how does refusing a rushed genetic potion that's not a vaccine make me antivaxxer?

Yet there he was like a frightened kid, using some term he'd been brainwashed to use...

Just goes to show you can be smart in one area like law, yet dumb as rocks when it comes to science and biology.

For fair work I provided science, true science from established journals eg Lancet, British Medical Journal, other facts and figures... My workplace , oh, they provided nothing.

No surprise that mediation wasn't successful, but I thought who would want to work for a bunch of idiots who can't respect bodily autonomy? My boss is not a doctor... Nor is he "boss" of my body.

To the point, I had already experienced a mild (PCR "proven") covid anyway, so I was immune to the latest variant... Better than any sort of vaccine could supply.

Why risk your health with an extinct Wuhan virus injection?? Let alone the cellular dangers of mod mRNA transfection.

I have a better immunity (IgA mucosal antibodies) that an outdated and known-to-be dangerous/fatal injection just can't supply.

I could go on all day with various points and flaws in their logic, not to mention we weren't a mandated industry either...

And also, already had an employee down with doctor confirmed covid vaccine induced PERICARDITIS...

On OH&S grounds any mandate should have been terminated.

Since leaving work, four sudden cancer cases... Three are dead within months, one a sudden pancreatic cancer, the other a sudden lymphatic cancer (also in the bowel and organs), another one was a brain tumour... One is still alive and has B cell lymphoma...

So sad for those deceived, and I thank God I studied microbiology briefly at uni...

Yeah, antivaxxer... lol...

But it's worked on the ignorant sadly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Philip's avatar
Philip
2h

Good article and an elegant way ffoward. But my feelings and thoughts are that those who use the term pejoratively are very unlikely to understand the nuanced point of finding common ground. They prefer to keep it as a dumb and ill-informed insult. It serves them well, and there is no need to engage in complex discussion with their Vax affected brains and failing critical faculties.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture