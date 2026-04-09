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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
8h

Good one, Ian. "Make New Zealand Healthy"...with the "safe and effective" Covid vax...NOT! The health of Kiwis will remain at risk until the baleful influence of Harma is extinguished. Barry Young, Liz Gunn and The Baileys ( www.drsambailey.com ) know the story. I consider myself a half-Kiwi as my dear mother was born and raised in Hamilton, and she married my father there.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
9h

Thank you Ian. Living in NZ now, after 40 plus yrs in Sydney and different parts of Asia, I was alarmed to see how complacent many people were during the Covid saga, and the increase in chronic illnesses and lack of awareness. ReEnvision HealthNZ has this as a manifesto, first educate, then empower, then enable...yes, It starts with us!

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