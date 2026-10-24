A powerful defence of free speech and democratic accountability

Michael Shellenberger’s conversation with Australian senator Alex Antic offers a forceful defence of freedom of expression, independent journalism and the public’s right to question authority. The speakers make a compelling case for scrutinising proposals that could give governments greater influence over what citizens read, say and share online.

Their discussion places a fundamental democratic principle at its centre: people must remain free to challenge those who exercise power.

Shellenberger describes how subscriber-funded journalism, through Substack and his publication Public, has created opportunities to investigate subjects that established media organisations have neglected. His account presents independent journalism as, in my option, an essential means of restoring scrutiny, opening debate and rebuilding public trust.

His response to ridiculous ‘misinformation’ is particularly persuasive: investigating questionable claims, exposing errors and presenting evidence are central responsibilities of journalism. A healthy public debate depends on journalists willing to undertake that work and citizens able to examine competing arguments. Especially since trust in human constructed institutions is mostly non-existent.

The conversation’s strongest concerns centre on Australia’s proposed Digital Duty of Care legislation. Shellenberger warns that broad language about material that “may cause significant harm” could create considerable scope for restricting lawful expression. His argument deserves serious attention: legislation governing public discussion needs precise boundaries, transparent administration and effective safeguards against political misuse.

The speakers are especially critical of provisions they interpret as permitting government-operated fictitious social-media accounts for educational and promotional purposes. They raise an important question about honesty in public communication: Australians should be able to recognise when their government is speaking to them.

Shellenberger makes a useful distinction between undercover accounts used to investigate criminal activity and accounts that could present official messaging as spontaneous public opinion. Their concern is that the latter could distort democratic debate by manufacturing an appearance of independent support. The senator adds a practical warning that removing the most controversial provisions during negotiations could still leave substantial problems in the remaining legislation.

The discussion also explores the political consequences of censorship. Both speakers argue that attempts to silence dissent can strengthen the very movements they seek to contain. Suppression can draw attention to an argument, deepen distrust and persuade voters that their own freedoms are at stake. Shellenberger uses Donald Trump’s experience to illustrate his view that perceived persecution can become a powerful source of political support.

Their interpretation of the political motivations behind censorship proposals is explicitly presented as an inference. Nevertheless, the question they raise is legitimate and consequential: when public opposition grows, democratic leaders should engage with the criticism and explain their policies openly.

Shellenberger broadens the discussion through his account of what he calls the “censorship industrial complex.” He describes relationships among government agencies, universities, nongovernment organisations, intelligence-linked individuals and technology platforms that, in his assessment, have enabled restrictions on speech through indirect channels.

Drawing on the Twitter Files and other examples, he argues that accountability must extend beyond formal government orders. Public scrutiny should also examine funding arrangements, informal pressure, platform policies and intermediary organisations. His central contribution is to encourage people to look closely at how decisions about online expression are actually made—and who influences them.

The speakers also recognise that private ownership of major platforms creates its own concentration of power. Shellenberger welcomes the greater openness he associates with Elon Musk’s ownership of X and changes announced by Mark Zuckerberg. His proposed longer-term solution is constructive: adult users should have greater control over filters for lawful content, while illegal material remains subject to enforcement.

That proposal places trust in the judgement of citizens. It offers a practical direction for protecting expression while allowing individuals to shape their own online experience.

The conversation’s international dimension is equally significant. Shellenberger argues that restrictions imposed in one jurisdiction can affect users elsewhere through global platform rules. He suggests that Australian policy could therefore have consequences for relations with the United States. This reinforces the speakers’ broader message that decisions about online speech deserve careful democratic scrutiny.

In discussing USAID and changes to American government programmes, Shellenberger welcomes what he regards as a reduction in funding and institutional support for censorship-related activities. He also shows restraint by acknowledging that claims linking those changes directly to populist electoral successes may be overstated.

Another valuable distinction comes in his discussion of intelligence agencies. He credits individuals within the intelligence community who supported the exposure of censorship and supplied information because they valued free expression. His criticism focuses on partisan or ideological actors abusing their positions, preserving an important distinction between institutions, individual conduct and public service.

The final discussion turns towards climate, energy and environmental optimism. Shellenberger challenges catastrophic messaging and presents his interpretation of environmental trends as grounds for greater confidence in human ingenuity, agricultural productivity and adaptation. His specific scientific claims would require separate assessment, but the outlook he advocates is clear: environmental discussion should leave room for evidence of progress, practical solutions and hope.

Throughout the interview, the speakers defend the capacity of ordinary people to think critically, assess evidence and participate meaningfully in public life. Their strongest shared message is that democratic accountability requires open discussion, identifiable government communication and the freedom to question prevailing views.

Their appeal is an affirmative one: trust citizens, strengthen independent journalism, demand transparency and, most importantly, defend the freedom to speak.

Ian Brighthope