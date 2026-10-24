Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Crixcyon
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Who gets to determine what is misinformation and what is not? Governments and other authorities which we are never allowed to question...and most we never elected. I remain my own misinformation filter and knowing that government lies all the time about everything, their truth is fleeting. You can bank on it.

When someone tells me they want to control free speech and free thought, I know that they have something to hide...no exceptions. All truthful information stands up to free speech and questioning. And all information must be questioned without exception no matter who is providing it.

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