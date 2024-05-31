A Path to Integrity and Trust in Good Science.

The integrity of scientific research, particularly in the medical and pharmaceutical fields, has come under intense scrutiny. Concerns about the influence of pharmaceutical industry funding on regulatory agencies, universities, and medical journals have raised questions about the trustworthiness of drug development and authorization processes. Additionally, the ethical boundaries of biotechnology and trans-humanism are being tested, often influenced by powerful private partnerships and individuals.

The issues plaguing the current scientific landscape are multiple, complex and concerning for the future of the health of the planet. For example, the biological disruption caused by the metabolic byproducts of pharmaceuticals is plausibly the greatest of pollutants int environment. Actions to reclaim and rebuild good, clean science with integrity and transparency are an imperative.



Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and EMA, are responsible for ensuring the safety and efficacy of new drugs. However, these agencies are heavily funded by the pharmaceutical industry, raising concerns about their independence and objectivity. Industry fees have become a significant portion of their budgets, leading to potential conflicts of interest. For instance, the FDA's industry fees increased from $29 million in 1993 to $884 million in 2016, while the EMA's industry funding rose from 20% in 1995 to 89% in recent years. This financial dependency can compromise the rigorous assessment of new medicines, as regulatory decisions are swayed by the interests of the funding entities.

In 1995, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) was required to operate on a fifty percent cost-recovery basis, with funding raised through industry fees and charges. This means that half of the TGA's operational costs were covered by the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. By 2023, the proportion of the TGA's funding from industry had significantly increased. According to the Cost Recovery Implementation Statement for 2023-2024, the TGA's revenue from industry fees and charges was $187.50 million. This represented a substantial portion of the TGA's total revenue, with industry contributions covering approximately 92-96% of the TGA's costs. To summarise, in 1995 industry contributed 50% of the TGA's operational costs; in 2023, industry contributed approximately 92-96% of the TGA's operational costs, amounting to a $187.50 million industry influence.

University research and pharmaceutical industry dependency is not well known.

However, high-ranking universities are often employed to conduct pharmaceutical industry research, creating a dependency on industry money that will corrupt their integrity. Studies have shown that industry-funded research is more likely to produce favourable outcomes for the sponsor, raising questions about the objectivity of such research. This dependency leads to biased research designs, selective reporting of results, and a lack of transparency in disclosing conflicts of interest. For example, a study revealed that one in four Australian authors in clinical trials had undeclared conflicts of interest, with significant financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Medical journals, which play a crucial role in disseminating scientific knowledge, are also heavily influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. Journals often receive substantial income from advertising, reprints, and sponsored supplements funded by drug companies. This financial relationship leads to a bias towards publishing positive drug studies, as these studies generate significant revenue through reprint sales. The dependency on industry funding compromises the quality and objectivity of published research, as journals will prioritise studies that favour the interests of their sponsors over those that provide critical or negative findings.



The rapid advancements in biotechnology and trans-humanism have raised ethical concerns about the direction of scientific research. Industry-directed research in these fields often transgresses ethical boundaries, prioritising technological enhancement over human and planetary health. Trans-humanism, which advocates for the radical transformation of the human organism through biotechnological means, poses significant ethical challenges; challenges for the future of human biology, the ‘controlled human genome’ and the possibility of human ‘slavery’. Such enhancements will, unless stopped, plausibly lead to a biotechnological-oriented society with "valid" (posthuman) and "invalid" (subhuman) subjects, exacerbating social inequalities and ethical dilemmas. Some leaders and influencers desire this to be the case.



The World Health Organization (WHO), a key player in global health, is guilty of promoting pharmaceutical industry interests over public health and safety. The covid plandemic is a clear example. No best of health guidelines were disseminated globally by the WHO. In terms of a crime against humanity, this failure was the most heinous crime of negligence and omission. Also, influential private partnerships and individuals, such as the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates, have been accused of exerting undue influence on the WHO's policies and priorities. This influence has lead to a clear focus on pharmaceutical solutions at the expense of other public health measures, raising legitimate concerns about the organisation's independence and commitment to public health. The call to ‘Exit The WHO’ is global.



To reclaim science, it is either essential to raise awareness of the corruption within drug regulatory agencies and universities, or, better still and more desirable, to replace them with better systems. Publicising the financial ties and conflicts of interest that compromise the integrity of these institutions may help build public support for reforms but my intuition tells mw that they and their corruption have gone too far. There is no appetite for government and agencies to even examine the catastrophic damage cause by the WHO’s activities during and post Covid. Advocacy groups, independent researchers, and independent media outlets are playing a crucial role in highlighting these issues and demanding accountability and hopefully promotion and supporting the future replacement structures .



A new transparent drug approval process is needed, one that includes independent scientific evaluation and civil society participation. This process should ensure that regulatory decisions are based on sound scientific evidence, free from industry influence. Independent oversight bodies, composed of experts without financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry, should be established to review and approve new drugs. A completely separate approval and regulatory system for natural health products must be established for complementary ‘medicines’ to remove the corrupted influence of big pharma.

Transparency is key to rebuilding trust in scientific research. The pharmaceutical industry should be required to share all data from clinical trials, including negative and inconclusive results. This transparency would allow independent researchers to verify findings and ensure that the evidence base for new drugs is robust and unbiased. Regulatory agencies should also make their decision-making processes and data publicly available to enhance accountability. Western democratic governments that have overseen the widespread administration of the toxic Covid-19 GMO injections should be succeeded by independent politicians committed to restoring genuine democratic principles. This change is essential to ensure transparency, accountability, and the promotion of public health in its fullest sense.

Pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, and individual decision-makers must be held accountable for failures to protect the public from iatrogenic harm. Legal and regulatory frameworks should be strengthened to ensure that those responsible for unethical practices face consequences. Whistleblower protections should be enhanced to encourage reporting of misconduct within the industry and regulatory bodies.



The scientific publication process needs innovation to stop the influence of the pharmaceutical industry. Boycotting and publicly naming corrupted journals and developing new platforms for sharing scientific research can help achieve this goal. Open-access journals, preprint servers, and collaborative research networks provide alternative avenues for disseminating research. These platforms should prioritise transparency, peer review, and open discussion to ensure the integrity of published research. This is an expanding enterprise.



To address concerns about the safety and transparency of pharmaceutical products, there should also be a boycott of industry-influenced injections for healthy people, such as vaccines for children and contraceptives, as well as new types of injections for treating diseases like malaria. This boycott should be based on the lack of full disclosure regarding the ingredients and technology used in these products. Public health campaigns should raise awareness of the potential risks and advocate for safer, more transparent alternatives and research into the safer natural alternatives.



Individuals adversely affected by Covid-19 GMO injections and other pharmaceutical products need firstly natural health care, medical assessment and psychosocial support, accountability, and just compensation. Advocacy groups should work to raise awareness of these issues and push for policies that provide support and compensation to affected individuals and their families. Conducting studies to evaluate the extent of the iatrogenic health crisis caused by inadequately tested Covid GMO injections is also crucial for understanding and addressing the impact on public health.

Existing ethical norms, such as those based on the Nuremberg Code, should be strictly enforced to prevent unethical practices in scientific research. Those implicated in unethical conduct should be held accountable through legal and regulatory mechanisms. Strengthening ethical oversight and ensuring that all research adheres to established ethical standards is essential for maintaining the integrity of science. The Nuremberg trials, held in the aftermath of World War II, were a landmark event in the pursuit of international justice and accountability for crimes against humanity. These trials set a precedent for holding individuals responsible for violations of international law, and their legacy continues to shape the discourse on human rights and the rule of law. However, as the world grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 plandemic, questions arise about the ability of existing international legal frameworks, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to address the alleged adverse reactions and deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines.



The rapid advancements in biotechnology require careful consideration of their ethical and societal implications. Implementing guard rails on biotechnology within the context of human and planetary health is crucial for ensuring that these technologies are used responsibly. This includes establishing ethical guidelines for research and development, promoting public engagement in decision-making, and ensuring that the benefits of biotechnological advancements are equitably distributed.



Reclaiming and rebuilding science requires a multifaceted approach that addresses the root causes of corruption and bias in scientific research. By raising awareness, creating transparent processes, demanding data sharing and transparency, ceasing industry funding of public agencies, holding stakeholders accountable, severe punishments for the guilty and their accomplices, innovating scientific research dissemination, boycotting industry-influenced drugs and injections, supporting adversely affected individuals, enforcing ethical norms, and implementing guard rails on biotechnology, we can restore the integrity and trustworthiness of healthcare and science. These actions are essential for ensuring that scientific research serves the public interest and contributes to the advancement of knowledge and human well-being, and does not harm a single human being; not a simple task.