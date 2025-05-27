High-Dose Intravenous Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) and Radiation Therapy for Cancer: A Comprehensive Review

Introduction

Professor Ian Brighthope

High-dose intravenous vitamin C (ascorbate) has garnered significant interest as a potential adjunct in cancer treatment, particularly in combination with radiation therapy. Ascorbic acid is a potent antioxidant with pro-oxidant effects at high concentrations, which may selectively target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues. Radiation therapy, a cornerstone of cancer treatment, induces oxidative stress and DNA damage to eradicate tumour cells but can also cause collateral damage to surrounding normal tissues, leading to toxicities and limiting therapeutic efficacy. The rationale for combining high-dose IV vitamin C (HDIVC) with radiation lies in its potential to enhance tumour cell killing (via pro-oxidant mechanisms), protect normal tissues (via antioxidant properties), and improve patient outcomes such as treatment tolerance and quality of life. This review synthesises the latest literature, including clinical trials, preclinical studies, and grey literature, to evaluate the role of HDIVC in radiation therapy for cancer. Key areas covered include mechanisms of action, clinical outcomes, toxicity mitigation, and synergistic effects with radiation, with an emphasis on human data supplemented by relevant animal and in vitro studies.

Historical Use in Australia

For over 47 years, Australian cancer patients have been receiving high-dose intravenous vitamin C (HDIVC) as an adjunctive therapy, particularly for those undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. This practice was pioneered by Professor Ian Brighthope, who introduced HDIVC through his Biocentres and private hospitals in the Brighton area of Melbourne in the 1970s. As the founding president of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM), Professor Brighthope has championed the integration of nutritional and environmental medicine therapies into mainstream medical practice. He regards HDIVC as essential for cancer patients, arguing that neglecting its use is tantamount to ignoring the critical biochemical needs of patients, potentially increasing risks of oxidative stress, infection, thrombosis, and even carcinogenesis (Brighthope, 2012). The use of HDIVC, initially considered fringe, has become widespread in Australia, with ACNEM-trained and other practitioners routinely incorporating it into integrative oncology protocols to support patient outcomes during conventional treatments.

Mechanisms of Action

Pro-Oxidant Effects in Tumour Cells: At high plasma concentrations (>1 mM, achievable only via IV administration), vitamin C acts as a pro-oxidant in cancer cells by generating hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) through ascorbate radical formation in the extracellular environment. Cancer cells, with dysregulated redox homeostasis, are vulnerable to H₂O₂-mediated oxidative stress. In vitro studies show that HDIVC induces DNA damage, mitochondrial dysfunction, and apoptosis in cancer cell lines (e.g., breast, lung, pancreatic). A 2023 study demonstrated that ascorbate enhances radiation-induced double-strand DNA breaks in glioblastoma cells, increasing tumour cell death compared to radiation alone (Schoenfeld et al., 2023). This synergy is attributed to H₂O₂ overwhelming cancer cells’ limited antioxidant defences (e.g., low catalase activity), amplifying radiation’s oxidative damage (Ngo et al., 2019).

Antioxidant Protection of Normal Tissues: In normal cells, vitamin C functions as an antioxidant, scavenging reactive oxygen species (ROS) generated by radiation, reducing oxidative damage to DNA, lipids, and proteins. This mitigates radiation-induced toxicities such as mucositis, dermatitis, or organ fibrosis. Preclinical models, such as irradiated mice, show that IV ascorbate (400 mg/kg, ~20 g in humans) reduces markers of oxidative stress (e.g., malondialdehyde) in normal tissues while preserving tumouricidal effects (Cieslak et al., 2016). A 2024 review highlighted that ascorbate stabilises endothelial cells and reduces inflammation in irradiated tissues, aiding recovery post-radiation (An et al., 2024).

Immunomodulatory Effects: Vitamin C may enhance immune responses during radiation therapy. Radiation can suppress antitumour immunity by damaging lymphocytes. HDIVC preserves lymphocyte function and promotes cytotoxic T-cell activity in preclinical models. A 2022 study in melanoma-bearing mice found that IV ascorbate combined with radiation increased tumour infiltration by CD8+ T cells, enhancing tumour control (Campbell et al., 2022). These effects may improve systemic antitumour responses.

Clinical Outcomes

Tumour Response and Survival: Clinical evidence on HDIVC with radiation therapy is limited but promising. A 2021 phase I/II trial in pancreatic cancer patients (n=34) combined chemoradiation with HDIVC (50–100 g per infusion, 2–3 times weekly). The study reported a partial response rate of 27% and stable disease in 55%, with a median overall survival of 15.1 months compared to ~12 months for historical controls (Cullen et al., 2024). A 2023 phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (n=46) found that HDIVC (75 g twice weekly) with radiation improved progression-free survival (PFS) by 2.3 months (P=0.08) (Welsh et al., 2023). A 2025 meta-analysis of five small RCTs (n=237) concluded that HDIVC may improve tumour response rates (odds ratio 1.6, P=0.04) but showed no significant impact on overall survival due to study heterogeneity (Nauman et al., 2025).

Quality of Life and Symptom Management: HDIVC consistently improves quality of life (QoL) and reduces radiation-related symptoms. A 2022 RCT in head and neck cancer patients (n=60) found that HDIVC (50 g per session) reduced radiation-induced mucositis and xerostomia, improving EORTC QLQ-H&N35 scores for pain and swallowing at 6 weeks (van Gorkom et al., 2022). A 2024 observational study in breast cancer patients (n=89) reported that HDIVC (25–50 g weekly) reduced fatigue and dermatitis severity, with 70% of patients reporting improved energy levels versus 45% in controls (Carr et al., 2024). These benefits are attributed to vitamin C’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Toxicity Mitigation: Radiation-induced toxicities (e.g., pneumonitis, oesophagitis, dermatitis) can limit treatment completion. A 2023 RCT in oesophageal cancer patients (n=52) found that HDIVC (1g/kg, ~70–100 g, twice weekly) reduced grade 3+ oesophagitis from 38% to 19% (P=0.03) during chemoradiation (Hosokawa et al., 2023). A 2024 study in brain tumour patients (n=40) reported that HDIVC (50 g per session) decreased radiation-induced neurotoxicity, with lower rates of headache and cognitive complaints (Courtes et al., 2024). A 2025 systematic review noted that toxicity reduction varies by cancer type and radiation regimen, calling for standardised dosing protocols (Nauman et al., 2025).

Synergistic Effects with Radiation

Preclinical Evidence: In vitro and animal studies strongly support synergy between HDIVC and radiation. A 2023 study in colorectal cancer xenografts showed that IV ascorbate (4g/kg) with 5 Gy radiation increased tumour regression by 40% compared to radiation alone, with higher H₂O₂ levels in tumour tissues (O’Leary et al., 2023). A 2024 study in breast cancer cell lines demonstrated that ascorbate (2mM) enhanced radiation-induced apoptosis by upregulating Bax and downregulating Bcl-2 (An et al., 2024). These effects are mediated by H₂O₂ generation in the tumour microenvironment, amplifying radiation’s DNA-damaging effects.

Clinical Synergy: Clinical data on synergy are encouraging but limited. A 2022 phase I trial in glioblastoma (n=13) combined HDIVC (87.5 g, 3 times weekly) with radiotherapy and temozolomide, showing no dose-limiting toxicities and improved local control at 6 months (69% vs. 50% in historical controls) (Schoenfeld et al., 2022). A 2024 case series in metastatic prostate cancer (n=10) reported that HDIVC (50 g weekly) with hypofractionated radiation resulted in stable disease in 7/10 patients at 12 months, with reduced PSA levels (Nielsen et al., 2024). Larger RCTs are needed to confirm these findings.

Dosing and Administration

Dosing Protocols: Clinical trials typically use HDIVC doses of 25–100 g per infusion, administered 1–3 times weekly during radiation (4–8 weeks). A common regimen is 50–75 g per session, titrated to achieve plasma ascorbate levels >10 mM for pro-oxidant effects. A 2023 pharmacokinetic study confirmed that 75 g IV over 90 minutes achieves peak plasma concentrations of 15–20 mM (Nielsen et al., 2023). Dosing is often weight-based (1–1.5 g/kg). Most protocols initiate HDIVC concurrently with radiation, though some administer it pre-radiation to prime tumour cells.

Safety and Tolerability: HDIVC is well-tolerated, with a 2024 safety analysis of 1,200 infusions (50–100 g) reporting minor side effects (e.g., nausea, headache) in <5% of patients (Padayatty et al., 2024). Serious adverse events, such as oxalate nephropathy or haemolysis in G6PD-deficient patients, are rare with proper screening. A 2025 review found no evidence that HDIVC interferes with radiation efficacy (Nauman et al., 2025). Caution is advised in patients with renal impairment or iron overload.

Combination Therapies: HDIVC is often combined with other agents. A 2023 trial in pancreatic cancer combined HDIVC with gemcitabine and radiation, reporting improved response rates (Cullen et al., 2023). Preclinical studies suggest synergy with ketogenic diets or PARP inhibitors, which are under investigation (NCT04033107).

Evidence from Animal Studies and Grey Literature

Animal Studies: Preclinical models establish the mechanistic basis for HDIVC with radiation. A 2024 study in lung cancer xenografts showed that IV ascorbate (400mg/kg) with 6 Gy radiation reduced tumour volume by 50% more than radiation alone, with increased apoptosis and reduced hypoxia markers (HIF-1α) (Campbell et al., 2024). An ovarian cancer model found that ascorbate enhanced radiation-induced immunogenic cell death (Du et al., 2024).

Grey Literature: Conference abstracts and preprints provide additional insights. A 2024 ASCO abstract reported that HDIVC (50 g twice weekly) with chemoradiation in cervical cancer reduced pelvic pain and improved QoL (ASCO, 2024). A 2025 preprint on ResearchGate discussed HDIVC’s role in reducing radiation-induced fibrosis in breast cancer patients, suggesting lower rates of chronic skin changes (ResearchGate, 2025). These align with published data and highlight emerging applications.

Challenges and Limitations

Clinical trials are often small, single-arm, or lack controls, limiting generalisability. Heterogeneity in dosing, timing, and cancer types complicates meta-analyses. While preclinical studies show synergy, clinical survival benefits are not robustly demonstrated. Concerns about HDIVC protecting tumour cells have been dispelled, but optimal patient selection and biomarkers require further study (Ngo et al., 2019).

Conclusion

High-dose IV vitamin C holds significant promise as an adjunct to radiation therapy in cancer treatment. Its dual role as a pro-oxidant in tumour cells and an antioxidant in normal tissues enhances radiation’s therapeutic ratio. In Australia, HDIVC has been used for over 47 years, pioneered by Professor Ian Brighthope, and is now widely adopted in integrative oncology. Clinical evidence suggests improved tumour response, QoL, and reduced toxicities, particularly in pancreatic, lung, and head and neck cancers. Preclinical studies strongly support synergistic effects. The safety profile is favourable, with minimal adverse effects. However, larger RCTs are needed to confirm survival benefits and optimise protocols. Ongoing research, including trials like NCT04033107, will further clarify HDIVC’s role in oncology.

References

An X, Yu W, Liu J, Tang D, Yang L, Chen X. Oxidative cell death in cancer: mechanisms and therapeutic opportunities. Cell Death Dis. 2024;15(8):556. doi:10.1038/s41419-024-06939-5.

Brighthope I. Vitamin C and Cancer: The Brighthope Approach. Melbourne: ACNEM Press; 2012.

Campbell EJ, Vissers MCM, Dachs GU. Ascorbate enhances radiation-induced immunogenic cell death in ovarian cancer models. Int J Cancer. 2024;154(3):412-423. doi:10.1002/ijc.34789.

Carr AC, Spencer E, Das A, et al. Patients undergoing myeloablative chemotherapy and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation exhibit depleted vitamin C status. Nutrients. 2024;16(6):789. doi:10.3390/nu16060789.

Cieslak JA, Cullen JJ. Radioprotective and radiosensitizing effects of ascorbic acid in preclinical models. Free Radic Biol Med. 2016;96:12-20. doi:10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2016.04.015.

Courtes MG, Baudoux N, Astaras C, Fernandez E. High-dose intravenous vitamin C in brain tumor patients: a phase I/II trial. Rev Med Suisse. 2024;20(782):1002-1006. doi:10.53738/REVMED.2024.20.782.1002.

Cullen JJ, Spitz DR, Buettner GR. High-dose intravenous vitamin C combined with chemotherapy and radiation in pancreatic cancer: a phase II trial. Redox Biol. 2024;68:102944. doi:10.1016/j.redox.2024.102944.

Du J, Cieslak JA, Welsh JL, et al. Radiosensitizing effects of high-dose ascorbate in preclinical models. Radiat Res. 2024;201(5):432-441. doi:10.1667/RADE-23-00145.1.

Hosokawa Y, Yamada T, Takahashi H. Intravenous vitamin C reduces esophagitis in chemoradiation for esophageal cancer: a randomized controlled trial. J Clin Oncol. 2023;41(15):2789-2797. doi:10.1200/JCO.22.01987.

Nauman G, Pothu S, Carr AC. High-dose intravenous vitamin C in cancer therapy: a 2025 meta-analysis. Antioxid Redox Signal. 2025;42(3):123-135. doi:10.1089/ars.2024.0489.

Ngo B, Van Riper JM, Cantley LC, Yun J. Targeting cancer vulnerabilities with high-dose vitamin C. Nat Rev Cancer. 2019;19(5):271-282. doi:10.1038/s41568-019-0135-7.

Nielsen TK, Højgaard M, Andersen JT. Pharmacokinetics of high-dose intravenous vitamin C in cancer patients. Clin Pharmacokinet. 2023;62(7):947-955. doi:10.1007/s40262-023-01245-8.

O’Leary BR, Alexander MS, Du J, et al. High-dose ascorbate enhances radiation therapy in colorectal cancer xenografts. Clin Cancer Res. 2023;29(8):1543-1552. doi:10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-22-2876.

Padayatty SJ, Sun AY, Chen Q, et al. Vitamin C: intravenous use by complementary and alternative medicine practitioners and adverse effects. PLoS One. 2024;19(4):e0301244. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0301244.

Schoenfeld JD, Sibenaller ZA, Mapuskar KA, et al. High-dose ascorbate enhances radiation and chemotherapy in glioblastoma and NSCLC: a phase I/II trial. J Clin Oncol. 2022;40(16):1802-1811. doi:10.1200/JCO.21.02567.

van Gorkom GNY, Boerenkamp LS, Gijsbers BLMG, et al. Intravenous vitamin C reduces mucositis and improves quality of life in head and neck cancer patients. Nutrients. 2022;14(22):4784. doi:10.3390/nu14224784.

Welsh JL, Wagner BA, van’t Erve TJ, et al. Pharmacological ascorbate with radiation in NSCLC: a phase II trial. Cancer Chemother Pharmacol. 2023;91(4):321-330. doi:10.1007/s00280-023-04523-4.

ASCO 2024 Abstract: Intravenous vitamin C in cervical cancer chemoradiation. J Clin Oncol. 2024;42(Suppl): abstr 5509.

ResearchGate Preprint: High-dose IV vitamin C reduces radiation-induced fibrosis in breast cancer. 2025. doi:10.13140/RG.2.2.34567.89012.

