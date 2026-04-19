Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
1d

Wellness Hub. I am sure you are aware of the research and work of the World Council for health but have you seen the work of Australian Lucinda van Buuren, WCH Researcher, WCH Nursing and Midwifery Coordinator and WCH Australia Coordinator. https://www.facebook.com/WCHAustralia/

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Rosemary Deadman's avatar
Rosemary Deadman
1d

I do hope the Rineharts and Palmers of this world subscribe to you. Here is their chance to make a difference.

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