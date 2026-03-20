Click the Picture below for the complete video of the launch of the book.

A Nation Reimagined — Sovereignty, Health, and the Reclaiming of the People

There are moments in history when a society is compelled to pause—not by choice, but by consequence—and ask itself a question both simple and profound: “Who are we, and who do we serve?” It is in such moments that the architecture of governance, long assumed to be stable, reveals its fractures. Institutions once trusted begin to appear distant. Policies once accepted begin to feel imposed. And the individual—the citizen, the patient, the parent—begins to sense that something essential has been lost.

The presentation that unfolded before us was not merely a discussion of a book. It was, in its essence, an invitation to reconsider the very foundations upon which modern Australian society has been constructed. At its core lay a proposition both bold and deeply historical: that Western Australia might once again contemplate its sovereignty—not as an act of rebellion, but as an act of restoration; an act of reformation.

This was not framed as a sudden rupture, nor as a reckless departure from federation. Rather, it was presented as the continuation of a long, unfinished conversation—one that stretches back to the earliest days of Australian federation itself. In 1900, when Western Australia was asked to join the Commonwealth, the decision was neither unanimous nor deeply participatory. A limited electorate, heavily influenced by transient populations drawn by gold rather than rooted in the land, cast a vote that would bind generations to come. Even then, the seeds of ambivalence were sown.

Three decades later, in 1933, the people of Western Australia spoke again—this time with clarity. A decisive majority voted in favour of secession. Yet, despite this democratic expression, the result was never enacted. It remains one of the most striking examples in Australian political history of a popular mandate left unrealised. The question, therefore, is not whether secession is a new idea. It is whether an old and unresolved mandate is now being reconsidered in light of contemporary realities.

Those realities, as articulated by the speakers, are defined by a growing dissonance between the governed and those who govern. Central to this critique is the perception that modern institutions have drifted from their original purpose. Governments, once intended to serve the people, are increasingly seen as serving systems—bureaucratic, financial, and political—that operate at a distance from the lived experience of ordinary citizens.

Nowhere was this more forcefully expressed than in the discussion of the COVID-19 era. For many, this period served as a crucible—a moment in which the principles of democracy, medical ethics, and individual liberty were tested under extraordinary pressure. The argument presented was not merely that mistakes were made. It was that the guiding framework itself had shifted. Policies were enacted not solely on the basis of human welfare, but within a matrix of institutional interests, risk aversion, and, at times, economic opportunism.

Lockdowns, mandates, and restrictions were described as policies that, rather than being subjected to rigorous cost–benefit analysis, were implemented in a climate of urgency and fear. In this environment, dissent—particularly from within the medical profession—was not simply discouraged, but actively constrained. The right of clinicians to exercise independent judgment, and to communicate openly with patients, was curtailed.

This, the speakers argued, represents a fundamental breach of medical ethics. Informed consent—long regarded as a cornerstone of clinical practice—cannot exist where information is filtered, debate is suppressed, and choice is constrained. The restoration of medical freedom, therefore, emerges not as a peripheral issue, but as a central pillar of any meaningful reform.

Yet the critique extended beyond the immediate circumstances of the pandemic. It reached into the deeper structure of the healthcare system itself. What we have constructed, it was argued, is not a health system, but a disease management system—one that excels in intervention, yet falters in prevention. We have become adept at placing ambulances at the bottom of the cliff, while neglecting to build the fence at the top.

The implications of this are profound. A system oriented toward chronic disease management inevitably aligns with economic models that reward ongoing treatment rather than lasting wellness. Pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and interventions become the engines of the system, while nutrition, lifestyle, and environmental factors—arguably the true determinants of health—remain marginalised.

To reorient such a system requires more than policy adjustment. It requires a philosophical shift—from illness to health, from dependency to empowerment, from centralisation to personal responsibility.

This theme of centralisation—and its consequences—recurred throughout the presentation. Over recent decades, the expansion of government into areas once occupied by community has altered the social fabric. Tasks that were once shared among neighbours, families, and local networks have been formalised, regulated, and, in many cases, monetised. The result is not merely administrative inefficiency, but a subtle erosion of social cohesion.

Communities, it was suggested, have been relieved of responsibility, but also of agency. The quiet acts of mutual support—the checking of a neighbour’s mail, the informal care of children, the shared stewardship of place—have given way to transactional relationships mediated by systems and services. In this shift, something intangible but vital has been lost.

The proposed remedy is not the abolition of government, but its recalibration. A return to subsidiarity—to the principle that decisions should be made at the most local level possible—offers a pathway toward restoring both responsibility and connection. It is, in essence, a call to rebuild society from the ground up, rather than to manage it from the top down.

Education, too, was brought into focus as a domain in need of renewal. Once centred on the development of fundamental skills and civic understanding, it is now seen by some as fragmented, ideologically influenced, and disconnected from practical realities. The decline of apprenticeship pathways, the expansion of university systems beyond their optimal scale, and the diminishing emphasis on core competencies were all cited as evidence of drift.

To educate, in its truest sense, is not merely to impart information, but to cultivate understanding—to enable individuals to know themselves, to recognise their strengths, and to participate meaningfully in society. This, it was argued, has been overshadowed by institutional priorities that prioritise scale, credentialism, and conformity.

Overlaying these social and institutional critiques is a powerful economic argument. Western Australia, rich in natural resources and productive capacity, is portrayed as contributing disproportionately to the national economy while receiving comparatively less in return. The fiscal imbalance—quantified in tens of billions of dollars—forms a central plank of the case for reconsidering the current federation.

The proposed alternative is not isolation, but reconfiguration. A sovereign Western Australia, it is suggested, could implement a simplified tax system, reduce bureaucratic overhead, and align its economic policies more closely with its unique strengths. The introduction of a local currency, the reduction of income and corporate taxes, and the creation of a leaner governmental structure are all presented as elements of a new economic model.

Such proposals, of course, are ambitious. They require not only technical feasibility, but political will, public engagement, and careful transition planning. The speakers were clear that this is not a project for immediate execution, but for deliberate development. A multi-year process, involving consultation, research, and democratic endorsement, is envisaged.

Central to this process is the creation of an independent institute—tasked with translating the conceptual framework of the book into detailed policy. This body would engage with experts, communities, and stakeholders, producing a series of refined proposals that could form the basis of a political platform. Ultimately, the question of secession would return, as it did in 1933, to the people.

And here, perhaps, lies the most important insight of all. This is not merely a discussion about Western Australia. It is a reflection on the nature of sovereignty itself—not as a legal construct, but as a lived experience. Sovereignty resides not only in parliaments and constitutions, but in the capacity of individuals to think freely, to speak openly, and to participate meaningfully in the decisions that shape their lives.

Systems may constrain, institutions may regulate, but the human spirit, when awakened, resists subjugation.

In the end, this chapter is not about secession alone. It is about reclamation—the reclaiming of agency, of responsibility, of health, of community, and of truth. Whether or not Western Australia ultimately chooses to chart an independent course, the questions raised here will not easily be set aside.

For they speak to something deeper than politics. They speak to the enduring human desire to live not merely within a system, but within a society that reflects our highest values.

And that, perhaps, is the conversation that has only just begun.

Ian Brighthope