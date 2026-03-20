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Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
3h

Are you asking for submissions as to how we can achieve this Ian because I'm not too fussed about Gigi Foster being an architect of this project. She thinks the WEF is an old boys club, you know, nothing to see here. Happy to supply proof.

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MikeTomAus's avatar
MikeTomAus
7h

I think there is a fatal flaw in the argument for State's rights being a bulwark against pandemania, Ian.

The fact is that WA and Victoria lead the charge towards extreme policies. Indeed, WA virtually seceded during this period cut itself off from the rest of Australia as well as the rest of the world.

In Australia, the Covid disaster was not caused by centralisation, but predominantly by State premiers, although we should acknowledge the honorable exception of the NSW Premier of the day.

So state jurisdictions allowed for variation, but full secession would not have saved WA.

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