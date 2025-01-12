Kianna and her 2 children, Jax and Abbie.

Click on the picture below to hear one of the most sensitive interviews by Michael Gray -Griffith of mother Kianna.

The story centres around Kianna, a single mother, and her harrowing battle with the medical system and child protective services (DCP) in Western Australia. In January 2023, Kianna’s six-year-old son, Jax, experienced symptoms that led to a contested leukaemia diagnosis. Despite expressing a desire for a second opinion and informed consent before treatment, Kianna faced opposition from medical staff and threats of intervention by DCP. Her requests for alternative evaluations were ignored, and she was coerced into accepting invasive treatments for her son.

Jax was subjected to chemotherapy before a confirmed diagnosis, and Kianna’s advocacy for her child’s well-being led to severe pushback from hospital staff and authorities. Her efforts to secure a second opinion were met with threats to involve child protective services, culminating in the removal of Jax from her custody. Legal procedures were questionable, with documents lacking signatures, magistrate names, or proper justification. Kiana’s devastation was compounded by being denied access to Jax during critical moments, including when he underwent chemotherapy.

During his treatment, Jax suffered numerous complications, including septicemia, isolation, and neglect. He was often left alone for extended periods, sometimes up to 23 hours, enduring further trauma. Jax was diagnosed with a severe brain disorder, leukoencephalopathy, caused by the methotrexate treatment for the ’cancer’, which left him with a prognosis of 2 to 5 years. Despite her meticulous documentation of these incidents, Kianna’s concerns were largely dismissed by the authorities.

After his discharge from the hospital, Jax was placed in foster care, where he continued to face neglect. He was left alone during chemotherapy appointments and nearly drowned under the foster carer’s supervision. Despite these failures, DCP maintained custody of Jax, further isolating Kianna from her son.

The ordeal escalated when Kianna moved to Queensland, hoping for better care and support. Jax’s condition improved significantly with alternative treatments, such as acupuncture and Chinese medicine. These treatments helped him regain mobility, improve speech, and regain weight. However, the progress was met with renewed threats and interference from DCP, who accused Kianna of non-compliance and attempted to reassert custody over her children. Legal documents provided by DCP continued to exhibit glaring flaws, undermining their credibility.

In late 2024, DCP’s actions took an even darker turn. On December 9, 2024, temporary custody orders were issued for both Jax and Kiana’s younger child, Abel, who had previously remained in her care. These orders were vague and lacked proper procedural rigour, with some documents missing critical information such as magistrate names and times. The temporary orders were followed by a warrant for apprehension, executed on December 20, 2024, just days before Christmas. Kianna’s children were taken, she was allowed a 30 minute phone call on Christmas Day then abandoned, she was left distraught during what should have been a joyous time of year.

Kianna’s relentless efforts to protect her children have left her in a precarious situation. Despite successfully regaining custody of Jax in August 2023 albeit temporary, her fight for justice continues as she faces ongoing scrutiny and threats from authorities. She has sought to hold the system accountable for the harm inflicted on her family, but systemic barriers and a lack of transparency persist. As of now, Kianna remains separated from her younger child, Abel, and her future remains uncertain as she navigates the legal and emotional fallout of her battle with the system.

Through it all, Kianna’s unwavering love and advocacy for her children shine through. Her meticulous documentation and determination to expose systemic failures have brought attention to the injustices her family has endured. However, the trauma and ongoing struggles have left a lasting impact, as she continues to fight for accountability and the right to protect her family.

Click on the picture below to hear an analysis of Kianna and her Children’s story, hosted by Graham Hood and John Larter of Club Grubbery.

The above panel discussion focuses on the struggles of Kianna whose story was told in the previous video.

To recap, Kianna’s son, Jax, was diagnosed with leukaemia (ALL), and she requested a second opinion before beginning invasive treatment. Her request was met with hostility, and the doctor reported her to child protective services (DCP). This led to a series of events where Jax was removed from her custody. Despite Jax being fully vaccinated, including against childhood diseases, Kiana faced systemic bias and accusations of being an unfit parent.

The following is the critique of the healthcare system by the panel. Experts on the panel, including medical professionals and a lawyer, highlighted how the healthcare system has become bureaucratic and overly influenced by pharmaceutical companies. They emphasised the erosion of trust in hospital and medical care, exacerbated by COVID-19 mandates, has led to widespread fear among parents and patients seeking medical help. They also emphasised the critical importance of second opinions, informed consent, and individualised care in medicine.

The legal expert criticised the actions of the child protective services, describing their decisions as disproportionate, unethical and lacking proper justification. The removal of children from their parents was compared to historical injustices, such as the Stolen Generations in Australia, and seen as a violation of parental rights under international conventions. The forced medication also being reminiscent of other past human tragedies.

Jax suffered emotional and physical harm during his time in state care, including isolation and insufficient medical oversight. His treatment left him with a life-limiting severe brain disorder. Kianna’s younger child was also taken, further compounding her trauma, especially during significant moments like Christmas. Kiana expressed her unwavering determination to fight for her children and expose the systemic failures that led to her family’s suffering.

All of the panelists called for reforms to prioritise patient and parental rights, including the establishment of independent patient advocacy services and a return of dismissed healthcare workers who prioritise integrity. Suggestions were made for legal measures to hold bureaucracies and bureaucrats accountable, such as enhanced whistleblower protections and the use of patient-acceptable expert witnesses in family law cases.

Emotional support for parents and better training for healthcare professionals to prioritise empathy ( and not to forget human love) and care were also recommended.

Kianna’s Message of Hope

Kiana shared a heartfelt message to her children, emphasising her love and commitment to fight for their future and for systematic change to prevent similar injustices.

The discussion sheds light on the broader issues of horrendous medical overreach, the erosion of trust in our institutions, and the need for systemic reform to protect the rights of patients and families.

Ian Brighthope