PANDEMIC FREEDOM FUTURE

Nutritional medicine could save hundreds of millions of lives and create new wealth for the globe

The world will be free of future pandemics only when we come to the realisation that the known scientific fundamentals have not been applied to the current SARS-CoV2 (Covid-19) and we react positively. Whilst the social distancing, hygiene, testing, tracking and tracing have been effective, this approach is too late and is a reflection of the failure to plan and manage infectious disease. Waiting and hoping for effective, safe vaccines and antiviral drugs is almost farcical. The question must be asked ‘are we going to continue to wait for vaccines and drugs when the next, and possibly highly lethal virus pandemic strikes?’

Currently, the innate strength of the human immune system is completely ignored. It is the most powerful defence we all have against Coronaviruses and every other pathogenic microbe.The function of the immune system depends mostly on the individual’s nutritional status and genetic makeup. It’s the basic building blocks of amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins, mineral and trace elements that determine how powerful the immune system will respond to an infectious agent such as a virus, bacteria or fungus. Any deficiency or imbalance of a single nutrient will weaken the response and permit invasion, infection, multiple organ damage, severe disease and death.

Doctors practicing nutritional medicine understand how important the diet, nutritional supplementation and the elimination of excesses such as sugar, alcohol and saturated fats are to preventing most diseases. For decades now, nutritional medicine (NM) experts have been quietly defeating infectious diseases especially when orthodox medicine has failed. They have been successfully preventing and treating influenza, severe herpes simplex, coronavirus infections, intractable bacterial infections and pneumonia for over 5 decades using nutrients that are essential for improving the immune response and suppressing the viral load, including killing the viruses responsible.

The advent of Covid-19 saw panic, pandemonium, economic destruction and death. The world’s health authorities were completely unprepared for it. They should have had superior strategies than the application of simple epidemiological tools. The scientific evidence and experience that NM has accumulated over the decades has been and still is, completely ignored. Practitioners of NM have universally attempted making the authorities aware of how powerful it is but the preference of hoping for a vaccine has dominated. Meanwhile, unnecessary deaths and destruction have prevailed.

January 2020 saw the commencement of the ‘CD-Zinc Campaign’. It consisted of public health recommendations for the entire population to take Vitamins C and D and the trace element Zinc, the most critical, effective, safe and readily available nutrients for optimal immunity and virus elimination.

The common cold is typically caused by respiratory viruses Regular oral supplementation with Vitamin C has been found to reduce the duration and severity of common colds in adults and children. VitaminC deficiency results in impaired immunity and higher susceptibility to all infections. Also, infections significantly impact on vitamin C levels due to enhanced inflammation and metabolic requirements. Supplementation with vitamin C both prevents and treats respiratory and systemic infections.

COVID-19 causes more serious conditions such as pneumonia, acute lung injury (ALI), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), septic shock and multiple organ failure.

Some patients develop serious co-infections of bacteria and fungi. ARDS is characterised by severe low-blood oxygen, uncontrolled inflammation, oxidative damage and damage to the air sac barrier leading to death. Infections and sepsis cause the ‘cytokine storm’. This leads to fluid accumulation in the airways. Increased oxidative stress is a key factor in pulmonary injury including ALI and ARDS.

Vitamin C has many functions for COVID-19 prevention and treatment. Vitamin C can reduce the incidence and severity of bacterial and viral infections. Vitamin C increases white blood cell activity, the replication of viruses, production of interferons, enhances killer and helper cell proliferation and increases antibody formation. It is a very powerful antioxidant that can protects cells and tissues. Its anti-viral effects have been demonstrated in influenza, herpes viruses, pox viruses and coronaviruses.

Vitamin C can ameliorate hyperoxia-induced ALI and attenuate hyperoxia-induced white blood cell dysfunction.

Vitamin C prevents the cytokine surge damaging the lungs. Vitamin C eliminates alveolar fluid by preventing the activation and accumulation of neutrophils, special white blood cells.

High dose intravenous Vitamin C (HDIVC) is instrumental in recovery from influenza and ARDS and other serious complications of serious viral infections. Patients on life support (ECMO) with a poor prognosis have been rapidly and successfully recovered using HDIVC, with no evidence of lung fibrosis .

IV Vitamin C use in septic shock reduces mortality. It also reduces the length of stay in ICU and significantly shortens the duration of mechanical ventilation.

HDIVC does not cause kidney stones or kidney damage, an excuse used by opponents to justify refusal to use the treatment. A rare side effect is preventable break down of some the red blood cells.

In March 2020, the Shanghai government announced its official recommendation that COVID-19 should be treated with high doses of IV Vitamin C.

The experience of thousands of doctors around the world who have used HDIVC is that this molecule is one of the most powerful in virtually all human conditions, including physical and mental illnesses and trauma. It should be used as the treatment of first choice in every epidemic.

Vitamin D is the sunlight vitamin. When ultraviolet light falls on the skin, it manufactures a precursor of vitamin D that goes to the kidneys and liver that make active vitamin D; more accurately a hormone called calcitriol. Deficiency of vitamin D results in Ricketts in children, bone disease in adults such as osteoporosis and a greatly weakened immune system. Cod liver oil is a rich source of vitamin D. It was used extensively for children in the past during winter to protect against cold and flus.

This ‘sunlight’ Vitamin D is essential for strong anti-viral immunity. Lack of exposure to sunlight in winter increases the prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency. The seasonal increase in Vitamin D deficiency amplifies the risk from respiratory viruses, including the Covid-19 coronavirus.

A large number of clinical trials of vitamin D supplementation for the prevention of acute respiratory tract infection have been conducted over the last 2 decades.

Over 25 randomised controlled trials have showed an overall protective effect of vitamin D supplementation against acute respiratory tract infections including influenza and coronaviruses. In fact, the benefit was greater in those receiving daily vitamin D than the benefits from influenza vaccination. The protective effects against acute respiratory tract infections were strongest in those with profound vitamin D deficiency. However, this with low levels of vitamin D have greater protection with supplementation.

People with vitamin D deficiency are much more likely to suffer serious outcomes and death from exposure to respiratory viruses than people with optimal Vitamin D levels.

In particular, elderly people, especially those in aged-care, are at risk from the consequences of Vitamin D deficiency, unless given adequate Vitamin D supplementation to maintain optimal levels of vitamin D. Others who cannot manufacture enough include people of colour, people restricted to indoors, the obese, diabetics and others with chronic diseases.



The Nordic countries have public health policies of Vitamin D supplementation and food fortification. They also have among the lowest mortality rates attributed to the SARS –COV2 coronavirus. Thus, Vitamin D adequacy in the general population allowed for a much lower mortality. Countries that do not have any public health policy of Vitamin D supplementation in winter and spring create at risk groups to viral respiratory infections. Accordingly further surges in cases and deaths from influenza-like viruses including Covid-19 occur.

Public health programmes of vitamin D supplementation protect elderly people and healthcare workers from serious illness and death and allow for a much less severe lock-down and much less economic destruction. In fact overall, it leads to greater productivity and economic gains. Vitamin D supplementation is extremely safe, effective, cheap and readily available. No toxicity has been reported with doses of 10,000 iu per day or less.

The myriad of mechanisms of action of Vitamin D are understood. In fact, it has now been reclassified as a hormone (I call it Hormone D or its proper name Calcitriol). Logically, if that is the case, then routine testing of people at risk of insufficiency should be conducted. If the level of Hormone D (calcitriol) is low, it should be medically corrected with supplementation, just as is done with insulin in diabetes and thyroid hormone in hypothyroidism. If vitamin D was a drug, it would be prescribed extensively by the medical profession. Change the name to calcitriol and let’s see what happens.

The immediate introduction of public health measures to improve vitamin D status globally is essential , particularly in settings where insufficient levels and profound vitamin D deficiency is common.

Finally, to zinc, a critical trace element in the fight against Covid-19 and future pandemics. It plays a fundamental role in protecting us against invaders. It is like the moat, turrets, gates and locks to the fort. Without it we are completely unprotected. Zinc creates a killer mucous lining our airways from the nose to the airway’s final passages. It holds our lining cells together. Without zinc, our white cells cannot produce antibodies and our genes cannot express and repair themselves for any viral onslaught. It has been shown to be effective in Covid-19, as has vitamins C and D.

There is absolutely every reason for the global health authorities to execute a CD-Zinc supplementation world-wide program. There is no excuse to deny the people of the world a new, cheap, available scientifically-based approach to be pandemic and pandemonium free. We cannot wait for all the clinical studies to emerge when the experience around the current science is proof.

We cannot wait while watching the bodies drop.

‘Discovery consists of seeing what everybody has seen and thinking what no-

body else has thought’

( Albert Szent-Gyorgyi, the discoverer of vitamin C)

Professor Ian Brighthope MB.,BS., FACNEM., FACHM., Dip.Ag.Sci.

April, 2020

