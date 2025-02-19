Click below for access to The Aligned Council of Australia.

The Letter

As Australians, we deserve leadership that reflects the courage, clarity, and conviction. We must reject the path of woke overreach and symbolic politics that have led to stagnation and division. Instead, let us chart a course towards a renewed era of opportunity, freedom, and unity. We urge you to seize this moment to advocate for these principles and to lead the Opposition in presenting a bold and inspiring vision for Australia.

We will build a nation that truly reflects our highest ideals and aspirations.

Ian Brighthope on behalf of the interests of the members of the ACA.

