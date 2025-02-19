A letter of appeal to the leader of the Opposition, Mr. Peter Dutton.
The Letter
As Australians, we deserve leadership that reflects the courage, clarity, and conviction. We must reject the path of woke overreach and symbolic politics that have led to stagnation and division. Instead, let us chart a course towards a renewed era of opportunity, freedom, and unity. We urge you to seize this moment to advocate for these principles and to lead the Opposition in presenting a bold and inspiring vision for Australia.
We will build a nation that truly reflects our highest ideals and aspirations.
Ian Brighthope on behalf of the interests of the members of the ACA.
Great letter but I suspect Dutton will either not reply or hand it to someone unqualified to respond. He's been very disappointing as a leader of party supposedly based upon individual freedom and liberty. His most recent post supporting President Zelenskyy (an unelected extortive individual) demonstrates his complete lack of understanding as to what started the Ukraine war and Russia's invasion and what's been happening since.
Or how about this Ian after that bloke completely ignores you & as a result ignores the alleged 1.8 million supporters of the ACA. Remember these are the bastards who started this farce. No more appeals, DEMAND.
Mr. Dutton,
I am writing to you again on behalf of the 1.8 million, repeat, 1.8 million, much maligned, disaffected, angry, members of the Aligned Council of Australia. Most of them are conservative "voters" & ALL of them are extremely unhappy with YOUR party.
You will notice an extract of the Liberal Party manifesto which you & NONE of your shadow government seem to understand. Mere words with no substance.
Why would anyone join or support your party when NONE of you follow your own, alleged, belief system? It is plain for all to see that YOUR party is just Labor lite.
Therefore, in the near future & based on just the evidence of the last 5 years, I will be arranging high level discussions within our leadership group, filtering down to our large supporter base.
We will be discussing a plan to arrange a new political party based on REAL conservative values that will support ALL Australians.
We have the numbers with many more to come, the strategy, the funds, the strength & the love of OUR people & OUR country. We are fairdinkum, in the truest sense of the word.
There will be NO more appeals to people who refuse to listen to their forgotten supporters. The time is up.
Liberal Party Manifesto.
We Believe:
In the inalienable rights and freedoms of all peoples; and we work towards a lean government that minimises interference in our daily lives; and maximises individual and private sector initiative
In government that nurtures and encourages its citizens through incentive, rather than putting limits on people through the punishing disincentives of burdensome taxes and the stifling structures of Labor’s corporate state and bureaucratic red tape.
In those most basic freedoms of parliamentary democracy – the freedom of thought, worship, speech and association.
In a just and humane society in which the importance of the family and the role of law and justice is maintained.
In equal opportunity for all Australians; and the encouragement and facilitation of wealth so that all may enjoy the highest possible standards of living, health, education and social justice.
That, wherever possible, government should not compete with an efficient private sector; and that businesses and individuals – not government – are the true creators of wealth and employment.
In preserving Australia’s natural beauty and the environment for future generations.
That our nation has a constructive role to play in maintaining world peace and democracy through alliance with other free nations.
In short, we simply believe in individual freedom and free enterprise; and if you share this belief, then ours is the Party for you.