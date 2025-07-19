The Letter

The letter below dated July 11, 2025, from the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS), authored by Dr. Duncan Syme, addressed to Professor Nigel Crawford, former Chair of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI). It urges a reassessment of COVID-19 vaccine policies due to mounting evidence questioning their safety and efficacy. Key points include:

Evidence of Harm: A 2025 BMJ study links mRNA vaccine rollouts in Japan to excess deaths, with only 10% attributed to COVID-19, and significant vaccine injury claims, including 903 deaths. Policy Failures: A review in the International Journal of Public Health criticizes flawed epidemiological models, overstated vaccine efficacy, suppression of alternative treatments, and censorship of dissenting clinicians. Flawed Claims: A 2025 metacritique by L. Auster disputes claims that vaccines saved millions of lives, citing methodological flaws, unverifiable assumptions, and conflicts of interest in studies like Watson et al. (2022). Pediatric Concerns: AMPS notes ATAGI’s acknowledgment that vaccine risks outweigh benefits for healthy children, a conclusion delayed despite early evidence.

AMPS calls for suspending vaccine promotion, independent investigations into excess mortality, reaffirming open scientific discourse, and reviewing medico-legal frameworks. They request ATAGI’s risk-benefit analysis and a meeting within 14 days to discuss these issues.

Share

COMMENTARY: IAN BRIGHTHOPE

Betrayed Trust: The Plight of Vaccine Trial Participants and the Complicity of Establishment Bodies

The rapid development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines were heralded as a triumph of modern science, but beneath the polished narrative lies a darker story of negligence, suppression, and betrayal. The documentary Inside the Vaccine Trials – Lived Experiences brings to light the harrowing accounts of trial participants—individuals like Maddie, Augusto, Olivia, and Brianne—who volunteered for trials of vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, only to face devastating health consequences such as paralysis, heart damage, and neurological disorders. These altruistic volunteers, motivated by a desire to end the pandemic, were let down by establishment bodies—pharmaceutical giants, regulatory agencies, and complicit fact-checkers—who, evidence suggests, knowingly pushed forward with flawed vaccines while suppressing critical safety concerns.

Drawing on the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS) letter to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and related sources, this essay argues that these institutions deliberately ignored red flags, prioritising profit and control over human lives. The AMPS letter, dated July 11, 2025, provides damning evidence of the establishment’s failures, citing a 2025 BMJ study that links mRNA vaccine rollouts in Japan to a surge in excess deaths during 2022–2023, despite high vaccination rates (AMPS document, page 1). Only 10% of these deaths were attributed to COVID-19, with many others, particularly among younger populations, temporally tied to repeated mRNA doses.

The Japanese government’s injury compensation scheme recorded over 8,400 claims, including 903 deaths, surpassing 47 years of cumulative vaccine-related payouts. This data suggests that pharmaceutical companies and regulators, including ATAGI, were aware of significant safety signals yet continued to promote vaccines without adequate scrutiny. The documentary amplifies this by showcasing participants who allege their severe adverse effects were dismissed or underreported by trial sponsors, indicating a deliberate effort to bury evidence of harm to protect the vaccine rollout. Establishment bodies, including the U.S. FDA, and the UK’s MHRA have consistently claimed that vaccine trials were rigorous and transparent.

Pfizer’s official narrative, for instance, boasts that its Phase 3 trial with 46,331 participants met safety and efficacy endpoints, paving the way for emergency use authorisations. Yet, the AMPS letter exposes a different reality, citing a 2025 metacritique by L. Auster that dismantles claims of vaccines saving millions of lives, as asserted by studies like Watson et al. (2022). Auster reveals methodological flaws, including inflated infection fatality rates (e.g., 115% for high-income countries), unverified assumptions, and conflicts of interest tied to pharmaceutical giants and the Gates Foundation (AMPS document, page 2). These flaws suggest that regulators and drug companies knowingly relied on skewed data to justify mass vaccination, disregarding evidence of waning efficacy, negative effectiveness, and increased all-cause mortality among vaccinated groups.

The complicity extends to fact-checkers, who have acted as gatekeepers for the pharmaceutical narrative. Organisations like FactCheck.org claim to debunk misinformation, asserting that trial deaths (e.g., six in Pfizer’s trial, two in the vaccine group) were unrelated to vaccines and that informed consent was adequately provided. However, their funding and affiliations with tech giants and pharmaceutical stakeholders raise serious questions about their impartiality. The AMPS letter accuses establishment bodies of censoring dissenting clinicians and suppressing alternative treatments, creating an environment where critical voices—including those of injured trial participants—were silenced (AMPS document, page 2).

The documentary echoes this, with participants reporting that their injuries were not properly recorded, leaving them in “medical limbo”. This suggests a coordinated effort by fact-checkers, regulators, and Big Pharma to downplay adverse effects, knowing full well the risks posed by hastily developed vaccines.The motivations of trial participants, as explored in sources like a 2020 National Center for Biotechnology Information study, were rooted in altruism—ending the pandemic, protecting vulnerable populations, and restoring normalcy. Volunteers like Sumit, a British Asian civil servant, and Maureen, driven by personal experiences with disease, saw their participation as a moral duty. Yet, these selfless acts were met with betrayal.

The AMPS letter notes that regulators, including ATAGI, belatedly acknowledged that vaccine risks outweigh benefits for healthy children and adolescents, despite this evidence being available years earlier (AMPS document, page 3). This delayed response points to a willful disregard for early safety signals, allowing pharmaceutical companies to profit from widespread mandates while participants like those in the documentary suffered life-altering consequences without support or acknowledgment. The ethical failures are stark. Informed consent, a cornerstone of medical ethics, was undermined when trial sponsors allegedly failed to report adverse events accurately, as claimed by participants in Inside the Vaccine Trials. The AMPS letter further accuses regulators of sidelining open scientific discourse, punishing clinicians who questioned vaccine safety, and promoting outdated risk models that endangered low-risk populations (AMPS document, page 3).

This systemic suppression suggests that establishment bodies were not merely negligent but actively complicit in pushing vaccines they knew carried significant risks, prioritising corporate interests and political agendas over public health. The documentary’s call for recognition and justice resonates with AMPS’s demands: an immediate suspension of vaccine promotion, independent investigations into excess mortality, and a return to open scientific inquiry (AMPS document, page 3). These demands are not radical but a necessary reckoning for institutions that have eroded public trust. By knowingly releasing vaccines with unaddressed safety concerns, pharmaceutical companies, regulators, and their fact-checking allies have betrayed the very volunteers who risked their health for the greater good. The stories of Maddie, Augusto, Olivia, and Brianne are a clarion call for accountability, demanding that we confront the human cost of this betrayal.

“Inside the Vaccine Trials – Lived Experiences” exposes the profound failures of establishment bodies that knowingly pushed forward with COVID-19 vaccines despite evidence of harm. The AMPS letter and related studies provide a robust foundation for questioning the integrity of pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, and compromised fact-checkers, who suppressed critical safety data to protect their interests.

The courage of trial participants, who volunteered out of altruism, stands in stark contrast to the callous disregard of those who profited from their suffering. To restore trust, we must demand transparency, independent scrutiny, and justice for those harmed, ensuring that such betrayals are never repeated in the name of public health.

Ian Brighthope