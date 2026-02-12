Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
2h

Thank you Ian. The gullible lemmings are so distracted they do not see this happening or have lost the cognitive capacity of discernment to stand up for sovereign rights. A global revolution is in order?/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ian Brighthope
KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
2h

And those 5000 are ruled by 300. Check out The Fall of the Cabal, you can find it on Substack and watch all the videos from the start. Warning: you may want to skip the child abuse ones.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture