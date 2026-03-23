Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
35m

Pathogens don’t have a chance if the immune system is strong and vibrant and healthy, but modern lifestyles with all the trace toxins in the food and environment plus nutritional deficiencies creates an opportunity for the pathogens !

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture