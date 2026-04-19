Click on the picture below for the New Zealand Herald’s article

This article is a disgraceful, toothless, complicit whitewash that arrived four years too late to matter, written by a careerist hack who helped bury the truth while children were being coerced, injured, and in some cases killed. Derek Cheng and the New Zealand Herald didn’t “break” anything here — they dripped out a sanitised, finger-wagging summary in April 2026 like it was some brave act of journalism, when every single fact in this PDF was already known, ignored, or actively suppressed in real time by the very people Cheng now pretends to hold accountable. This is not reporting; it’s a delayed obituary for accountability, designed to let every perpetrator walk away with their pensions, reputations, and freedom intact.

Derek Cheng and the Herald: Gutless Enablers

Cheng is no hero. He’s a senior journalist who sat in the press gallery through the entire coercive nightmare of 2021-2022 and apparently filed copy that either cheered the mandates or stayed silent while kids were locked out of sports, school, and normal life unless they took an experimental shot known to cause heart damage. Now, in 2026, he produces this limp narrative that spends more ink quoting apologists (McIntyre, Ardern, Hipkins, Bloomfield) than it does demanding heads roll. The Herald didn’t “expose” a “significant failing” - it was part of the machine that normalised coercion, cheered the jab rates, and demonised anyone who called the risks what they were: predictable, unnecessary harm to healthy teenagers for zero community benefit. This piece is the journalistic equivalent of showing up to a murder scene years later to politely note that the knife was sharp. Pathetic. Condemnable. Complicit.

The Government (Ardern, Hipkins, Bloomfield): Deliberate Child Endangerers.

Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins, and Ashley Bloomfield didn’t “miss” advice or operate in a “fast-changing environment with high uncertainty.” They ignored explicit warnings from their own CV Tag in December 2021 that a second dose for 12-17 year olds added “unnecessary risk” of myocarditis/pericarditis, then kept the vaccine-pass coercion machine running full throttle until April 2022. That delay forced tens of thousands of extra second doses on kids — including Ashley Beulink and Marie Butel’s sons - who then suffered exactly the heart inflammation the experts had flagged. Ardern’s excuse (“I wonder if it’s because essentially no one under 17 ended up being covered”) is a lie so transparent it should have ended her career on the spot.

Hipkins “doesn’t recall” the advice reaching him and shrugs it off. Bloomfield opposed dropping mandates in February 2022 because it might “undermine the message” about vaccination. Translation: protect the cult of the jab at all costs, even if it means more kids in ED with chest pain. They knew. They chose political optics and coercion over children’s hearts. This wasn’t error. This was state-sponsored medical malpractice on a mass scale, and every one of them belongs in the dock for reckless endangerment of minors.

CV Tag, Peter McIntyre, and the “Experts”: Spineless Hypocrites Who Knew and Folded

Professor Peter McIntyre and the CV Tag are painted in the article as the brave truth-tellers. Bullshit. They changed their own advice in August 2021 to push 12+ into the rollout because Delta was “ravaging overseas” (it wasn’t here yet), then in December quietly flagged the myocarditis risk and said “maybe consider” dropping the two-dose mandate. “Consider”? That’s not advice - that’s cowardice wrapped in diplomatic language. McIntyre admits in the piece that the mandates were “unequivocal” bad idea, “100% gold-plated” bad for 12-17s, and that harms “far outweighed” any benefits - then reveals he still let his own youngest son get two doses. Hypocrite. These experts knew young males were at higher risk after dose two. They knew the kids were at “low risk of severe illness from Covid.” They knew the passes were social punishment, not public health. They said it meekly behind closed doors and let the coercion continue. Their “significant failing” wasn’t bureaucratic — it was moral cowardice that directly contributed to inflamed hearts and ruined lives.

The Royal Commission: A Sham Cover-Up in Two Phases

The Royal Commission of Inquiry is treated as some authoritative final word. It’s a joke. Phase One called the mandates “reasonable” based on the “information available at the time” - even though the CV Tag warning was already sitting on Bloomfield’s desk. Phase Two admits “insufficient monitoring,” “harm to individuals and families,” and “loss of social capital” but still refuses to call it what it was: state coercion that sacrificed children on the altar of vaccine uptake targets. It notes shortfalls in informed consent, brochures not handed out, vaccinators pressured not to mention myocarditis - then shrugs. No recommendations for prosecutions. No calls for compensation beyond ACC crumbs. No naming of the guilty. This “inquiry” exists to launder the crimes of the powerful, not expose them.

The Victims’ Stories: Weaponised Tragedy to Mask the Real Crime

The heartbreaking details about Ashley’s chest pain, the Butel boys’ ruined rowing seasons, the 1740 ACC claims, the 13-year-old who died - these aren’t “human interest” colour. They are evidence of iatrogenic harm inflicted by government policy. The article lets the parents say “it could’ve been avoided” while still framing it as a tragic misstep in a “pandemic.” No. It was avoidable child sacrifice for a 90%+ jab rate that provided zero meaningful transmission control by late 2021. The narrative even hedges: “a Covid infection is generally considered more likely to cause heart inflammation than the vaccine.” Classic media sleight-of-hand to dilute blame. The families were coerced by the state. The state knew the risks. The state proceeded anyway. Full stop.

The Broader Rot: Everyone Involved Failed, Everyone Should Be Ashamed

Media : Complicit silence during the coercion, now performative hand-wringing.

Politicians and bureaucrats : Prioritised control, optics, and “messaging” over kids’ hearts.

Experts : Knew better, advised weakly, vaccinated their own anyway.

Commission : Whitewashed the scandal into “lessons learned.”

Herald/Cheng: Delivered this tepid 2026 recap instead of screaming for accountability in 2022 when it could have stopped the damage.

This isn’t journalism. It’s a tombstone on the graves of transparency, consent, and child protection. Every single player - from the journalist who wrote it to the ministers who ignored the warnings - shares guilt in a preventable medical scandal that maimed and killed New Zealand teenagers for political theatre. No one here is clean. No one here deserves forgiveness. The only honest response to this narrative is total condemnation: it is too little, far too late, and still too kind to the criminals who ran the show.

Ian Brighthope

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