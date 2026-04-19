Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
1d

Our own Aussie media were just as culpable. Prior to the pandemonium I was an ABC-truster. Even during the first year I listened to Swan's Coronacast, believed the fear-porn every day at 11am, and made special masks for my bearded partner. It was only in 2021 that I started smelling the rat: when Norman blamed the women who had perished from the AZ-clots for not going to Emergency with their headaches (even mild ones). And the "exceedingly rare" meme he repeated ad nauseam together with the "get the jab" propaganda.

Even more disappointing was Adams, (whom I had previously listened to every night at bedtime), interviewing and chuckling with Van Badham about the demographics of Melbourne protesters expressing "vaccine hesitancy", their complaints about mandates explained away with "right wing" or "new age health nuts" labels. And I recall a sickening discussion between Karvelas and Glover on ABC radio's Drive program, virtue signalling how relieved they were that they'd "done the right thing" by their elderly parents by getting jabbed!

Will we ever get apologies from these "trusted national" BS artists? Shhhhh....

Reply
Share
Alison's avatar
Alison
1d

Bravo!

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture