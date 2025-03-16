Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

A Damning Critique of "Antivaxx Legacy: Drop in Kid's Jabs"

The article "Antivaxx Legacy: Drop in Kid's Jabs" in this weekend’s edition of The Australian Newspaper (March 15-16, 2025) is a masterclass in lazy, establishment propaganda masquerading as concern. It churns out the tired narrative: a decline in childhood vaccination rates, pinned solely on the bogeyman of "anti-vaxxers," threatens societal collapse. This isn’t journalism—it’s a hit piece, smearing critical thinkers who dare to challenge the pharmaceutical-industrial complex while propping up a cadre of so-called public health experts whose credentials are as hollow as their solutions. Far from being the reckless fringe the article depicts, vaccine skeptics are the real guardians of reason, exposing a corrupt system that prioritises profit and control over genuine health.

The Article’s Predictable Bias and Lack of Nuance

The title alone—"Antivaxx Legacy: Drop in Kid's Jabs"—reeks of sanctimony, framing skepticism as a toxic inheritance rather than a rational response to institutional failure. It parades selective stats—a dip in MMR, COVID-19 vaccine uptakes etc—without asking why. Are access issues, economic pressures, or broader distrust in play? Don’t hold your breath for answers. Instead, the article scapegoats "misinformation," ignoring the root cause: a public betrayed by decades of medical scandals and coercive policies. This shallow approach isn’t just biased—it’s intellectually bankrupt.

The Farce of the Public Health "Experts"

Worse, the piece almost certainly leans on the pontifications of public health bureaucrats—chief health officers and their ilk—who strut about as authorities despite having scant clinical experience managing patients with serious infectious diseases. These desk-bound "experts" have spent their careers shuffling papers and parroting Big Pharma talking points, not battling measles or whooping cough at the bedside. Yet The Australian treats their word as gospel, never questioning their disconnect from real-world medicine. Where’s the scrutiny of their track records? Take Australia’s chief health officers during the COVID-19 era—how many logged hours treating critically ill patients versus issuing edicts from cushy offices? The article’s reliance on these paper tigers exposes its credibility gap.

This blind faith in credentialed mediocrity is matched by a glaring omission: the role of natural immunity, nutrition, and non-specific immunity in preventing infectious diseases. The experts quoted don’t utter a word about vitamin D, a proven immune booster, or the foundational role of a nutrient-rich diet in fending off illness. Why? Because acknowledging these would undermine the vaccine-only dogma they’ve staked their careers on. Instead, they peddle a one-size-fits-all narrative, ignoring how robust natural immunity—earned through exposure or supported by basic health measures—has historically protected populations. The article’s failure to challenge this silence is complicity in a lie.

Criminal Neglect of Vitamins and Repurposed Medicines

The critique grows darker when you consider the establishment’s—and by extension, the article’s—refusal to explore boosting population immunity with vitamins and repurposed medicines. During COVID-19, evidence mounted that vitamin D deficiency correlated with severe outcomes, yet chief health officers and medical leaders dismissed supplementation campaigns as fringe nonsense. Repurposed drugs like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, backed by early studies and clinician reports, were ridiculed rather than rigorously tested. This wasn’t caution—it was a criminal dereliction of duty, prioritising pharmaceutical profits over lives. The Australian likely doesn’t dare broach this, lest it expose the experts as gatekeepers of a system that thrives on expensive, patented solutions while letting cheap, accessible ones languish. Anti-vaxxers see this hypocrisy and call it out—rightly so.

Anti-Vaxxers as Critical Thinkers

Contrast this cowardice with the intellectual rigor of vaccine skeptics. Far from anti-science, they embody skepticism—the beating heart of true inquiry. They question the safety of rushed vaccines, like those for COVID-19 (. a gene therapy), with their skimpy long-term data. They highlight under-reported adverse events in systems like Australia’s DAEN, which the article dismisses as conspiracy bait. They ask why we’re doubling down on mass vaccination when childhood infections—like scarlet fever, typhoid, and even measles—plummeted dramatically in the early 20th century, before widespread vaccine campaigns, thanks to sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition. The article won’t touch this inconvenient history; it disrupts the myth that vaccines alone saved us. Anti-vaxxers aren’t denying science—they’re demanding it be applied honestly.

The Hypocrisy of the Public Health Establishment

Pieces like this usually wail about "herd immunity," claiming unvaccinated kids endanger the vulnerable. If vaccines work, why the panic? This contradiction exposes the shaky ground beneath the experts’ claims. And where’s the outrage over their refusal to bolster non-specific immunity—our body’s first line of defense—through public health initiatives like vitamin D distribution or dietary education? Instead, we get coercive policies like "No Jab, No Play," which fuel distrust. Anti-vaxxers see this for what it is: authoritarianism masquerading as care. The real threat to society isn’t their skepticism—it’s the experts’ arrogance and the media’s complicity.

Shoddy Journalism Masquerading as Concern

Did the author bother interviewing a vaccine-hesitant parent? Not reported. Instead, we get soundbites from the usual suspects—public health officials with vested interests and no skin in the game. This isn’t reporting; it’s stenography. Real journalism would probe why trust is eroding, not just sling mud at those reacting to it. And the fear-mongering—tales of resurgent infections—conveniently ignores that pre-vaccine declines in mortality undercut the narrative of vaccination as our sole saviour. The article’s silence on these facts is deafening, not to mention the myriad of childhood non-infectious diseases that have probably been triggered by the excessive use of vaccines.

Who’s Really Endangering Society?

"Antivaxx Legacy: Drop in Kid’s Jabs" is a disgrace—a sermon for the compliant, not a challenge to the powerful. It props up chief health officers and public health experts who’ve failed us, ignoring natural immunity, nutrition, and the pre-vaccine triumphs of public health. It vilifies critical thinkers while shielding a system that’s let immunity-boosting nutrients and repurposed drugs gather dust—a near-criminal act of neglect.

If vaccination rates are falling, it’s not the anti-vaxxers to blame—it’s the hollow experts and their media cheerleaders, like The Australian, who’ve squandered public trust. The legacy here isn’t skepticism’s—it’s theirs, and it’s rotten.

Ian Brighthope

