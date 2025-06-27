Please click on the picture below to access the website and see what you and your children can do to protect us from the WHO - the organisation that will take away our sovereign rights; the organisation that created the Covid debacle.

It’s NOT going to be “She’ll be right Mate”

Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

A Damning Criticism of Australian Authorities and the Dire Repercussions of Adopting the WHO’s IHR Amendments

The Australian government’s apparent willingness to surrender national sovereignty to the World Health Organization (WHO) through the amended International Health Regulations (IHRs) represents a profound betrayal of public trust and democratic principles. By failing to reject these amendments before the looming deadline of 19 July 2025, authorities risk plunging the nation into a dystopian quagmire where unelected global bureaucrats dictate health policy, erode individual freedoms, and prioritise corporate interests over the well-being of Australians. This critique exposes the complicity of key figures like Health Minister Mark Butler and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, the government’s obfuscation of democratic processes, and the catastrophic consequences that await if Australia acquiesces to this globalist overreach.

The Authorities’ Complicity and Deception

Health Minister Mark Butler’s assertion that Australians support the IHR amendments is not only baseless but an affront to the millions who have endured the economic and social fallout of previous top-down health mandates. His failure to substantiate this claim with transparent public consultation or parliamentary debate reveals a disturbing arrogance. Butler’s actions, alongside Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s silence on the international implications, suggest a deliberate strategy to bypass democratic accountability. The government’s refusal to formally reject the amendments, despite widespread public outcry, indicates either gross incompetence or a calculated alignment with globalist agendas that prioritise supranational control over national interests.

The Albanese administration’s endorsement of the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement, as articulated by Butler and Wong in May 2025, further exposes their willingness to cede sovereignty. Their joint statements frame the agreement as a necessary step for global health security, yet they gloss over the IHR amendments’ binding nature and their potential to override domestic laws. This omission is not mere oversight but a strategic effort to downplay the amendments’ implications while presenting a veneer of inevitability. By refusing to engage with critics or allow parliamentary scrutiny, the government is effectively silencing the Australian people, treating them as passive subjects rather than sovereign citizens.

The Repercussions of Signing Up to the IHR Amendments

If Australia fails to reject the IHR amendments by 19 July 2025, the consequences will be far-reaching and devastating, fundamentally altering the nation’s autonomy, economy, and civil liberties. The amendments, adopted at the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024, grant the WHO unprecedented powers that threaten to dismantle Australia’s democratic framework and economic stability. The following repercussions highlight the existential threat posed by this capitulation:

Loss of National Sovereignty: The amendments empower the WHO’s Director-General—an unelected official—to unilaterally declare a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC) or even a “pandemic potential” event, triggering mandatory compliance measures. This could include lockdowns, mandatory vaccinations, or digital health passports, regardless of Australia’s domestic health assessments or public will. Such measures would override the Commonwealth’s constitutional authority over health policy, rendering Australian lawmakers mere executors of WHO directives. Erosion of Civil Liberties: The IHR amendments enable the WHO to enforce censorship under the guise of combating “misinformation.” This vague criterion could be weaponised to silence dissenting voices, including scientists, journalists, and ordinary citizens, who question WHO mandates. Australia’s already fragile free speech protections would be further eroded, creating a chilling effect on public discourse and stifling debate on critical health policies. Economic Devastation: The economic scars of COVID-19—small business closures, skyrocketing debt, and disrupted supply chains—demonstrate the catastrophic impact of blanket health mandates. The IHR amendments’ potential for repeated, WHO-imposed lockdowns or restrictions would exacerbate these wounds, driving Australia deeper into recession. Small businesses, already reeling from past policies, would face annihilation, while multinational corporations and Big Pharma, poised to supply “rushed, untested solutions,” stand to profit immensely. Undermining Public Health Autonomy: The amendments prioritise WHO’s one-size-fits-all approach over Australia’s tailored public health strategies. Forcing compliance with untested vaccines or treatments disregards the nation’s robust regulatory frameworks, such as the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and risks repeating the adverse effects seen during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which critics argue was marred by inadequate safety transparency. Financial Burden on Taxpayers: Implementing WHO mandates will cost billions, diverting funds from critical domestic priorities like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The Albanese government’s failure to disclose the fiscal implications of the IHR amendments underscores its disregard for taxpayers, who will bear the brunt of this financial overreach while global corporations reap the rewards. Erosion of Democratic Processes: The automatic adoption of the IHR amendments without parliamentary approval or public consultation is a direct assault on Australia’s democratic institutions. By bypassing the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties (JSCOT) and refusing to hold a vote, the government is subverting the very mechanisms designed to protect national sovereignty. This sets a dangerous precedent, normalising the imposition of international agreements without public consent.

The Broader Context: A Pattern of Globalist Alignment

The Australian government’s flirtation with the IHR amendments is part of a broader pattern of aligning with globalist institutions at the expense of national interests. The WHO, heavily influenced by private donors and pharmaceutical giants, has faced accusations of conflicts of interest and prioritising commercial agendas over public health. Australia’s uncritical embrace of WHO directives, as evidenced by Butler’s participation in the 77th World Health Assembly and Wong’s endorsement of global health cooperation, ignores these red flags. This alignment raises questions about whose interests the government truly serves—those of Australians or those of a global elite seeking centralised control.

Moreover, the government’s refusal to heed public petitions, such as the 2023 Constitution Watch petition demanding a parliamentary vote on the IHR amendments, underscores its contempt for grassroots movements. The Australian Medical Professionals’ Society’s recent exposé of WHO’s alleged corruption further amplifies these concerns, yet Butler and Wong remain unmoved, doubling down on their commitment to global health governance.

A Call to Action

The Australian government’s inaction on the IHR amendments is not just a policy failure; it is a moral and democratic abdication. Ministers Butler and Wong, alongside local MPs, must be held accountable for their role in this potential surrender of sovereignty. Australians must flood their inboxes, demand transparency, and insist on a formal rejection of the amendments before 19 July 2025.

The message is clear: only Australians know what is right for Australia.

Failure to act will consign the nation to a future where health policy is dictated by a foreign entity, freedoms are curtailed, and economic ruin looms. The government’s claim that it represents the will of the people is a hollow lie unless it listens to the growing chorus demanding autonomy and accountability. The time for complacency is over. Australians must rise, reject the WHO’s overreach, and reclaim their nation’s destiny.

Sources:

Australian Government Department of Health, WHO Pandemic Agreement statements

Constitution Watch, Petition on IHR Amendments

Australian Medical Professionals’ Society, WHO Conflicts of Interest Report

Public sentiments on X regarding WHO IHR amendments

Ian Brighthope