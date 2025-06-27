Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
6h

Selling Australia's soul to the devil. These politicians just want to turn over responsibilities when they unleash the next poison to cause a false plandemic, then being able to say we are just following directions from the WHO as we no longer have control. This is one of the scariest things being implemented into our world. Watch the film "The Agenda" on youtube.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim Renouf's avatar
Tim Renouf
5h

Excellent writing Ian. The sweep of information nails an array of wilful neglect of the public interest by the ALP federal government.

Tim Wilson MP Goldstein was recently confirmed as the winner beating TEAL Zoe Daniel, by 175 votes.

Tim was swiftly appointed Shadow Minister for Employment & Industrial Relations, as well Small Business.

Ian's substack Point 3 refers to the impeding annihilation of small business.

Tim Wilson is obligated to react and respond to what exactly is the Opposition's official position regarding the July 19 WHO amendments. It is not just a matter for the Shadow Health Minister.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ian Brighthope
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture