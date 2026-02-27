Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Reclaiming Our Destiny: A Call to Transform Australia’s Governance

Imagine a nation reborn, where the boundless energy of its people surges unchecked by the chains of distant, indifferent overlords—a land where prosperity isn’t pilfered but poured back into the veins of its communities, fueling innovation, health, and unyielding freedom. This is the Australia I fight for, and it’s why I demand a seismic overhaul of our governance. For far too long, we’ve suffered under a federal system that treats states like Western Australia as mere cash cows, milking our resources while starving our potential. This isn’t just inefficiency; it’s a betrayal of our pioneering spirit. The time for timid pleas is over— we must decentralise power, empower states, and if necessary, pursue sovereignty to unleash our true destiny. Let me arm you with irrefutable evidence and galvanising examples that expose the rot and ignite the path to a peaceful revolution.

Economically, the federal yoke is a parasite draining WA’s lifeblood. We generate a staggering 45% of Australia’s exports, worth $234 billion annually, powering the nation with iron ore, LNG, and gold that fill eastern coffers. Yet, in return, we’re shortchanged billions through the GST carve-up—in 2023, WA forked over $20 billion more than it received, subsidizing Sydney’s trams and Melbourne’s bailouts while our outback roads crumble and regional jobs evaporate. Our resources sector alone injected a record $150 billion into the national economy in 2023-24, with $90 billion staying local, funding one in three state jobs and a third of government revenue. But federal meddling—imposing tariffs and regulations—echoes the grievances that sparked the 1933 secession referendum, where two-thirds of Western Australians voted to break free from this exploitation. Even today, polls show 28-36% of us yearning for independence, a fire stoked by the “tyranny of distance” from Canberra. Why settle for scraps when secession could mirror Norway’s triumph? After parting from Sweden in 1905, Norway harnessed its oil wealth into a $1.5 trillion sovereign fund, skyrocketing GDP per capita and securing generational prosperity—exactly what WA could achieve with our $260 billion GSP, 17.5% of national GDP, untethered from federal theft. Lower taxes, booming green hydrogen, and tech hubs would catapult us to rival Singapore, which seceded from Malaysia in 1965 and transformed into an economic titan through bold autonomy.

In health, federal arrogance has been deadly. The COVID-19 debacle exposed Canberra’s one-size-fits-all tyranny, enforcing lockdowns and mandates that ignored WA’s unique advantages—low density and resilient communities—leading to a 20% spike in suicides and excess deaths from neglected treatments. While WA led the world in low cases and economic strength, federal overreach crushed small businesses and mental health, with national GDP plunging 7% in mid-2020. I’ve long advocated for nutritional powerhouses like vitamin D to bolster immunity, yet bureaucratic mandates sidelined these, costing lives. Imagine if we’d followed Switzerland’s model, where cantons wield health sovereignty under minimal federal interference, yielding lower mortality and swifter recovery. Decentralising health governance would prioritise preventive care, local nutrition initiatives, and rapid responses, saving thousands and fostering a healthier, freer WA—free from the faceless dictates that turned our state into a lockdown laboratory.

Politically, we’re voiceless in a system rigged for the east. With just 16 seats in a 151-member House, WA’s cries—on water scarcity in the Pilbara or indigenous rights in the Kimberley—drown in a sea of Sydney-centric priorities. Federal overrides on environmental laws shove unwanted projects down our throats, eroding trust and fueling the “Cinderella state” resentment that’s simmered since federation. The 2022 election surge for independence candidates screams our frustration, yet we’re ignored. History proves reform works: Quebec’s 1995 near-secession forced Canada to devolve powers, sparking growth; Scotland’s push yielded tax and welfare autonomy. We must amend Section 51 to curb federal incursions or invoke Section 123 for new states—turning division into dynamic democracy that honours regional realities.

Environmentally and socially, federal neglect is a scourge. Carbon taxes hammer our mining while subsidising eastern coal, ignoring WA’s renewable powerhouse potential. Indigenous communities, despite our wealth, suffer unmet “closing the gap” targets. Local governance could weave traditional knowledge into conservation, like New Zealand’s Māori co-governance, delivering superior outcomes.

My position is clear: Australia’s governance must evolve from a centralised relic of colonialism into a dynamic confederation of empowered states. This change isn’t about anger; it’s about aspiration—for economic justice, health freedom, political relevance, and environmental stewardship. We’ve seen the costs of inaction in lost opportunities and human suffering.

This is righteous resolve. Our governance must morph from colonial relic to empowered confederation, prioritising state sovereignty for justice, vitality, and stewardship. The costs of stasis? Stagnation, suffering, lost futures. But the rewards of reform? A thriving, united-yet-autonomous nation. Demand change, support sovereignty. Our legacy demands it; our children deserve it. And Western Australia is just the first Australian State to become a New Nation.

Ian Brighthope