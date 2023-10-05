A brief on highly rated integrated cancer care agents
to be followed with recommendations on diet and other published protocols.
Integrated Cancer Care Principles
A guide of the most effective treatments for qualified health care professionals
Professor Ian Brighthope
Updated October 2023
Professor Ian Brighthope’s teachings for general cancer patient care and support. This is not intended as medical advice and should not be used by unqualified people. It is a guide for the assistanc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.